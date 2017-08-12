Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 12th August 2017 full episode written update: Ishita tells media that she knows the murderer

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 12th August 2017 full episode written update: Shagun says she’ll go to police station and tells them that Raman is innocent, and everyone agrees. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 12th August 2017 full episode written update: Shagun says she’ll go to police station and tells them that Raman is innocent, and everyone agrees.

Shagun tells that she locked herself in the room that night while Mani was constantly knocking at the door and warning her. She was looking for her phone to call someone for help and she saw Aadi’s car from the window and she heard noises from outside. She tells that she opened the door and saw someone stabbing Mani but she couldn’t see his face as there was a power cut and no light was there in the room. She clicked the picture of the murderer but couldn’t see his face. She asked him who he is and then he ran after her and hit her head with a vase and she jumped from the window into the truck. Shagun keeps on crying and says she can’t recall anything.

There Roshni is playing carom with kids and Pihu starts crying and asks her if Shagun would be okay. Roshni consoles her and asks them to go to drop Riya. At Riya’s house her mistress greets Roshni and kids with a cold stare and asks them why they have come there when she had sent the driver. Riya asks them to come in when the mistress sees the Rakhi on her hand and asks her to remove it as the material or colour can cause her allergy. While Riya keeps on resisting, she removes the Rakhi and cleans her hand with sanitiser. Roshni says they must leave but Riya insists them to stay and takes kids to her room.

There Shagun asks them if police has found any clue and Ishita tells her that police has arrested Raman. Shagun says Raman can’t do this and she knows that Raman wanted to meet Mani somewhere out bit he called over but she knows Raman can’t do this. Shagun says she’ll go to police station and tells them that Raman is innocent, and everyone agrees but Ishita asks her to stop and says Shagun will not go out of the house as she has got that warning note. Ishita says she’ll call the inspector at home. Shagun says she isn’t understanding why Mani was behaving that way with Ruhi and Ruhi tells her that she saw him with some lady and also tells them that she saw that same lady today in the society compound and Madhu tells that she came to meet the secretary and Ishita says they should inform about this to police.

In the next scene Shagun is telling the truth to inspector and he says that murderer is very cleaver as he is removing every clue and says they should make some solid plan to catch him when Ishita says she has a plan and tells it to inspector in front of the family.

Next we see Ishita and Raman coming out of the police station and Ishita says to Raman that she’ll tell him the plan in the car. At the police station entrance media is waiting and Ishita tells Raman that she called them. Ishita tells the media that Shagun regained her memory for a moment and she told her the truth and killer’s name but now she has again slipped into amnesia. Ishita says she’ll tell them the murderer’s name in two days. In the car Ishita tells the plan to Raman and Raman scolds her for endangering her life and Ishita says she has got him.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd