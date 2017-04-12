Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 12th April 2017 full episode written update: Gagan decides not to trouble Adi anymore

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 12th April 2017 full episode written update: Adi and Alia’s wedding date is fixed. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 12th April 2017 full episode written update: Adi and Alia’s wedding date is fixed.

The episode starts with pandit giving marriage date, that falls after 12 days. Ishita says its less time and that lots of arrangements have to be made. Pandit says it is an auspicious date, everything will be good. Shagun shows the wedding card sample to Ishita which Ishita finds quite expensive. Shagun says that she wants everything to be perfect in her daughter’s marriage, so she is ready to bear all the expenses. Ishita says the expenses of the marriage will be shared by both the families. Ishita has asked a vendor to show some more card designs. He comes outside, Ishita asks Aaliya to receive them.

Aaliya meets the man outside the apartment. While giving the cards to Aaliya, the man holds her hand. Aaliya shouts at him, he runs downstairs. Everyone comes outside. Aaliya tells them about the person who tried to touch her. Raman walks downstairs to catch the person and he scolds the watchman. Raman instructs him to be extra careful next time and he comes back. He asks everyone to be more careful as it’s marriage time and anyone can try to enter in the house.

Adi meets Gagan outside and asks him why he is having tea at lunch time. He offers boiled eggs to Gagan and says that he is ready to hire Gagan in the factory. Gagan gets happy and asks Adi not to eat eggs as it is navratri time and they don’t eat non-vegetarian food in the village in these nine days. Adi smiles and says this is the only option he had for lunch. Adi says sorry and doesn’t eat eggs. Gagan feels good and offers him home cooked meal. They share the lunch, Ashok sees them sitting together and getting friendly.

Raman reaches his office. The same person who was following Aaliya and who tried to touch her, comes to Raman and asks him to help. He asks Raman to give him some work in his office. Raman agrees and asks him to go upstairs and take Raman’s name, he will be hired. Raman asks his name, he tells Raman that his name is Abhay Bhaskar. There, Aaliya is still thinking about the man. To cheer her up, Shagun and Ishita ask her to decide the colour and decor of her and Adi’s room. Madhavi and Toshi select the clothes and jewellery for everyone.

Mani asks Raman to meet and help him with some personal problem. Raman gets worried and asks what happened. Mani says that he wants tips from Raman to woo Shagun. Raman laughs and says he is the king of romance, he will give such ideas that Shagun will be impressed with Mani. He asks Mani to buy an expensive saree for Shagun and doesn’t remove the price tag. Mani is doubtful, but Raman recalls that Ishita always appreciated the saree when it is expensive otherwise she used to make excuses to not accept it. He asks Mani to buy a saree for Shagun which she can wear in the marriage. Mani notes down all the tips and thanks Raman.

There, Ashok calls Gagan and orders him to not be so friendly with Adi. Gagan says that he finds Adi, a good person who is giving a livelihood to the villagers. He says he doesn’t want to harm Adi, he has no grudges against Adi and his family. He, infact, wants to support Adi in finishing the work. If factory opens again, it will be good for his brothers. Ashok doesn’t like it, he plans to trouble Adi through someone else.

