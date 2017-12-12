Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 12 December 2017 full episode written update: Ishita reaches the location where Pihu is

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 12 December 2017 full episode written update: Raman reaches the location with police. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 12 December 2017 full episode written update: Raman reaches the location with police.

While everyone is praying for Pihu to get back safe and soon, Raman comes home with Inspector, Mani, Bala and Romi. Ishita asks them if they found Pihu and Raman tells that they couldn’t but they are going to the jewellers and Ishita says she’ll come along but everyone ask her to stay back as she isn’t well. Shagun asks her to stay back and she’ll go with them and they all leave. On their way the police calls Raman and tells that they have tracked the kidnapper’s number and they have sent a team to his location. Raman calls Shagun and asks her to continue to the jewellers and that they are going to the location as they aren’t still sure.

Madhu goes to Ishita and asks her to have soup at least but she shouts at her and then apologises and says she doesn’t want to. Madhu goes and starts praying when Ishita gets a video clip on her phone where Pihu is crying sitting alone and Ishita senses that she has seen the place before. She reminisces that she and Ashok went there and approved it for the factory but Raman was already there and he told them he had purchased the factory already. He says he wants to celebrate with her and says he knows she doesn’t drink so he has got fruit champagne. He shows number 21 written on the wall and says it’s his lucky number and Ishita sees the same wall in the clipping. She decides to go there and call Raman and as she is about to dial his number she gets a message that she must have recognised the place and she should now be there without delaying and without informing anyone or else Pihu won’t stay alive and that her phone has been hacked and he is spying her. Ishita gets another message in which a doll without head is dancing and she shouts. Mr Iyer comes there and asks if she is fine and she says she had a bad dream and says she is going to clinic as there is and emergency. Mr Iyer tries to stop her but she walks anyway. She picks up a note pad and writes a note. She goes to Bhalla’s house and Neelu opens the door. She gives it to her and asks her to give the note to Raman and nobody else.

Simmi overhears this and follows Neelu secretively. Neelu puts the note in the drawer and walks away and Simmi takes out the note that reads ” Raman I have found out where is Pihu and I am heading there and the kidnapper has hacked my phone and is spying on me. I am writing down the address of the godown at the back.” Simmi says sorry Ishita but I won’t let this note reach Raman and it’s good if Pihu dies coz it’s then only you’d get to know my pain. She tears the note when Santoshi comes there and asks what’s she tearing and she says it’s just a list of groceries. Santoshi asks her to light the diyas in the temple and says that everything is going wrong since the day Ishita has returned. Simmi says she has been constantly praying for Pihu’s wellbeing and safety. She goes to light the Diya and burns the paper and prays that Pihu dies and don’t come back and her revenge will be complete then.

Ishita is about to get into her car when she gets a text asking her to not take her car and she stops a taxi and hops in. She asks him to take her to greater Noida.

Shagun, Mani, Aaliya, Aadi and Mihika reach the jeweller and the jeweller tells them that he has got a call from the man who is coming over to sell the bracelet. The inspector asks them to hide as he’ll be there any moment. The man comes there covered with a mask and Mani grabs him and alas where is Pihu and the inspector asks interrogates him and he tells that a man have him the bracelet and money and tells that he couldn’t see his face but he was wearing a red glove.

Raman reaches the location with police and finds a phone pasted to a roller to confuse them and the inspector tells them that the kidnapper is using different numbers to contact Ruhi and him. They all go on to look out for other location and inspector sees that the number is moving constantly and they follow it.

Ishita reach the godown and look out for Pihu and finds a note saying to hurry up as the time is running.

