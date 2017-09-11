Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 11th September 2017 full episode written update: Raman confronts Ruhi for lying

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 11th September 2017 full episode written update: Param and Simmi decide to talk to Shravan to make Bala and Kiran marry each other. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 11th September 2017 full episode written update: Param and Simmi decide to talk to Shravan to make Bala and Kiran marry each other.

Real estate agent who is also Nikhil’s landlord tells Raman that he met Ruhi at Nikhil’s house along with Riya and Pihu and Raman gets furious. Ishita requests the agent to go and they’ll have this meeting some other day. Raman and Ishita drive home and Raman says he needs an answer from Ruhi as to why she lied to him and says she is doing the same mistake as she did with Sohail.

There Bala apologizes to Kiran for Shravan’s behaviour when Shravan comes there with a suitcase and threatens Bala that he is leaving the house and when Bala tries to stop him he says he is an adult and he can take his own decisions. Madhu and Mr Iyer also try to stop him but he doesn’t listen to anyone and Kiran says to him that she’ll just want to settle down with Bala but if he doesn’t want this she won’t take this step but Shravan isn’t ready to give up.

Neelu comes to Bhalla house and tells Mihika and Simmi about the scene at Iyer house and they both go there. Simmi asks everyone to let him go if he wants. Madhu asks what is she saying but Simmi asks Shravan to let them know where he is going to stay and who will afford his school fee and sports fee so that they can be tension free. Shravan says he’ll go to his friends place and Simmi asks him to call his friend if they’ll allow and if they say yes no one would stop him. Shravan calls his friends one by one and all of them make excuses. Simmi asks Shravan to go to his room and says no other than family helps at the time of need. Shravan goes to his room.

Raman and Ishita reach home and Raman asks Ishita to call Ruhi and Pihu and she requests him to talk politely. Ruhi and Pihu come to Raman’s room and Raman asks them again if they were at school and Pihu says yes. Raman asks if they went somewhere other than that but Pihu denies. Raman says to Ishita if she is satisfied now as they aren’t telling the truth even when he is confronting them and steps forward to hit Pihu but Ruhi stands between them and says yes they were at Nikhil’s place but they went there for Riya. She says they both don’t trust her and this is why she couldn’t tell them the truth and also Pooja was there which made them lie to them, she says if she has committed to Raman that she won’t meet Nikhil again then she means it and Ruhi goes out with Pihu. Raman asks Ishita to make them understand that he won’t take a lie again. Ishita goes to Ruhi to talk to her and she yells at her that nobody understands her. Ishita asks why she made Pihu lie and she tells her that Pihu lied by herself.

Param goes to Simmi’s room and appreciates her for handling Shravan and they both decide to talk to Shravan to make Bala and Kiran marry each other. Next day Ishita tries to talk to Raman that Ruhi is like mother to Pihu and she feels the same for Riya and this is why she is attracted to Nikhil. Raman stops her midway and says no reason is big enough to connect Nikhil’s name with Ruhi.

Raman goes to Nikhil’s house where the two men are already humiliating him for not clearing their dues and ask him for his cars keys. Raman asks them to leave the keys and says he’ll clear their dues and they give him their visiting card and leave. Nikhil thanks him and says he’ll repay his debt in two days but Raman asks him to stay quiet and asks him to stay away from Ruhi and he’ll also buy him this house. He says Ruhi is not cleaver and he doesn’t want him to cause any harm to her like he did to Pooja and her sister. Nikhil agrees and Raman says he is happy that he wasn’t wrong about him.

