Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 11th May 2017 full episode written update: Ishita finds the guy who is supposed to be Roshini’s groom

Ishita is driving the car and calls Aaliya to check about Roshini. Aaliya says that Roshini has already left for Bhalla house. While talking on the phone, Ishita mistakenly hits one person. She hurriedly comes out to check. The person is a fraud who is trying to make money out of Ishita. He applies false blood on his body and pretends that he is badly injured. Ishita says that she is a doctor and she wants to cure the injuries. The person turns around and Ishita gets shocked. He is the same person whose face has been used as Roshini’s groom’s face. Ishita thinks that he is Roshini’s husband. The man tries to escape as he knows that Ishita is a doctor, so he can be caught. But, Ishita stops him and asks him to come with her.

Shagun comes to know from her NGO that a village girl is forcefully married to a stranger because her groom got killed by electric shock. Shagun takes interest in the case as she thinks that Roshini is the same girl, but she says to the NGO lady that she will personally examine the matter after her daughter’s marriage.

Ishita forcefully takes the person to the Bhalla house and starts scolding him. She asks everyone to come and confront him. Roshini, Adi and Romi all get scared, it is their bad luck that Ishita collided with the same person in the whole city. He is also confused and scared, he is not able to understand why he is being confronted, why everyone is claiming that he is Roshini’s husband. Ishita asks Roshini to teach him a lesson. Roshini is speechless. The person says that he doesn’t know Roshini nor he is married to her. Ishita gets furious and asks Adi to call the police. Suddenly that person changes his statement and says that he has realised that he did wrong with Roshini, he is now feeling sorry and he is willing to accept her as his wife. Adi and Roshini become more worried after hearing it. He asks Roshini to walk with him. But, fortunately, Mr. Bhalla and others raise an objection and says that the person is not reliable, he can leave Roshini again. Romi gets the chance, he grabs the person and pulls him outside the home. He says that they will take the person to the police station where the police will punish him.

Roshini takes a sigh of relief. There, Shagun reaches Khandpur to purchase the ‘kaliren’ for Aaliya. She meets Roshini’s mother who use to sell ‘kaliren’ for the would-be brides. Adi and Romi threaten the person to keep a distance from their house, in fact, he should better leave the city. Romi also gives money to him. The person gets greedy and says he needs more. Romi threatens him that next time he will drive the car and kill him on the spot. Adi is cursing his luck, he is feeling guilty that he has to tell so many lies to the elders for hiding one truth.

