Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 11th March 2017 full episode written update: Adi gets disappointed when Raman appoints Ruhi, the head of project

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 11th March 2017 full episode written update: Raman finds out that his company is getting product orders in bulk. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 11th March 2017 full episode written update: Raman finds out that his company is getting product orders in bulk.

Ishita and Nidhi are about to bump each other at the clinic, but Nidhi leaves the place at the last minute. There, Raman finds out that his company is getting product orders in bulk. He wonders and asks his secretary about it, Ruhi comes and tells him that she has launched a website through which the dealers and customers are giving online orders. Raman appreciates her and immediately calls a meeting to discuss it further.

At the clinic, Ishita is handling the goof-up, her receptionist did with the patients’ files. She decides to feed the details into the computer system to avoid any further mess. Dr. Batra tells Ishita that she met one patient called Suman who was not interested in getting the treatment from Ishita. She wonders how is this possible. Ishita smiles and takes her file to feed in.

There, in the conference room, Ruhi gives the presentation of her website idea in front of Raman, Romi, Adi and all the seniors. She proposes the internet selling in the business. Raman and everyone appreciate her, but Adi shows disagreement. He tells that this way they will spoil their brand image and also encounter non-genuine buyers. Raman scolds him and says he should encourage Ruhi. They can take care of the shortcomings, but the idea is very good. He also makes Ruhi the project head and asks everyone to support Ruhi. Adi gets disappointed when Raman compares him with Ruhi and tells Adi not to be jealous. Romi and Ruhi feel the uneasiness in Adi.

Shagun calls Ishita and says she is missing Ishita and everyone. Ishita laughs and says Mani is there for you, he will take care. Mani feeds hand-made food to Shagun and says he will pay more attention to her. He also tells Shagun that they will bond more in the future, the child will bridge all the differences between them. He is very happy that he will have a child of his own. Shagun says she just wants Mani’s happiness.

More from the world of Entertainment:

Ishita checks the report of Suman aka Nidhi and feels that her jaw condition is very bad. She asks the nurse about the details. The nurse tells her that she came in the morning with her face covered. Ruhi comes to Adi to check why he is looking so stressed out. Adi gives the reason to Ruhi why he has doubts on the idea of internet selling, he says that they could end up in fooling customers. Ruhi says that she has already cleared this point in the presentation, they will ask customers and dealers to submit their identification cards and also the advance payment. Adi feels that Ruhi is doing very good, but he doesn’t share it with Ruhi. Ruhi says she knows her brother always supports her the way he did at the time of Suhail’s crises. She says Adi’s suggestions are always welcome.

Raman comes to Ishita’s clinic to meet her. He takes the appointment as a patient and surprises Ishita. He says that as a wife Ishita doesn’t have time for Raman, so he came as a patient. He wants tips from her to become a good husband. Ishita smiles and says she can only give tips about good dental care. Raman gets a call from Ruhi, who tells him that she has called one company for the partnership. Raman says he is coming. Raman says Ishita that he is very happy and relaxed after Ruhi joined the office. He tells Ishtia that Adi is incapable of handling business, but his daughter is a genius. He leaves for the office. Ishita thinks that Raman is very immature, who is demeaning his own son to encourage his daughter.

Adi and Aaliya meet at the restaurant. Adi says that he also wants Aaliya to grow, but Raman’s treatment towards him is not good. Raman has made Ruhi the head of the project and now he has to report to her. Aaliya asks Adi not to be disappointed, he will also get new ideas in the business. She says every person has his own strength and weakness and Adi’s job should be to support Ruhi. When Adi will get a project, he will definitely get the support of Ruhi. He should have a positive and progressive approach towards all this.

Also read: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 10th March 2017 full episode written update: Ishita comes back home with Ruhi and Pihu

Ishita is managing all the files of patients. When a nurse enters Suman’s data, it gets matched with the data of an old patient. Ishita wonders and personally checks the details of both the persons. She gets shocked when she finds that Suman’s dental details match with the details of Nidhi. She thinks it is impossible.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd