Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 11th June full episode written update: Santoshi gets asthma attack while Aaliya is out

Ishita’s nurse asks her if her husband would join her for lunch. Ishita asks her to call him and ask if he has had lunch. She hesitates but Ishita encourages her to call him and gives her his number. She calls him and asks if he has had lunch. Raman yells at her and says if she is a college going teenager and asks her to disconnect and not to call him again. Ishita smiles and says isn’t he a bomb. She says that now you must have learnt that a very strong wife is required to handle such a husband.

Meanwhile Roshni goes to the Bhalla house and asks Neelu where Aaliya is as she needs her help in studies. Neelu says she is out with her friends and Santoshi is not feeling well. Roshni goes to Santoshi’s room and panics seeing her lying on floor. She calls Neelu and with her help puts Santoshi on bed. She asks Neelu to call Mr Bhalla who is at Iyyer’s house. Neelu comes and says there is no one at home. Roshni calls Ishita and tells her the situation, Ishita tells her to give a tablet to Santoshi and her asthma pump. She tells Ishita that she is quite better. Ishita calls Aaliya, but her phone is switched off.

Meanwhile Mr Bhalla and Mr And Mrs Iyyer come home. Mr. Bhalla looks for his car keys but can’t find it as Aaliya had taken his car. Also there is a strike for autos and taxis. Raman tells Ishita to reach home and that he’ll bring doctor home. Raman reaches doctor’s home where his watchman says he is going out somewhere but Raman pushes him and knocks the door. The doctor says he has to attend a wedding but Raman gets furious and shouts at him. Ishita who is on the call with him asks him to calm down, and warns him that if anything happens to Santoshi he’ll be responsible for that.

Raman calms down and pleads the doctor to come. Doctor agrees to come with him. There Aaliya is about to leave but her friends stop her saying that her in-laws are so cool and still she wants to go home early. Aaliya stays with them. Doctor gives Santoshi an injection and says she is better now and also tells them that it was good that she was provided with first aid. Raman goes to call Mr Bhalla who is sitting in the lounge, and Mr Bhalla tells him Santoshi and he can’t live without each other.

Raman says Santoshi is all right now and he need not feel sad. They both go inside when Ishita asks Mr Bhalla to feed soup to Santoshi and Raman says, of course, as he gives a peg to her. Mihika tells Ishita that she feels bad that she had to go to yoga camp today and she wasn’t around otherwise nothing of this would’ve happened. When Aaliya comes there all excited and says “hello everyone, guess what, I have got ice cream for all” she says she went out with her friends for ice cream so she got some for them.

Raman yells at her and asks where her phone is and why she didn’t answer her phone. She gets scared and Ishita tells Raman to calm down as she didn’t know that Santoshi is not well. But Raman says she should’ve answered her phone. Mihika tells Aaliya that Santoshi got asthma attack and she had Mr. Bhalla’s car while there is was a strike for autos and taxis in town.

