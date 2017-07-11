Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 11th July 2017 full episode written update: Santoshi ruins Shagun’s felicitation

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 11th July 2017 full episode written update: Ishita talks to Kiran that the arrangements are not good. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 11th July 2017 full episode written update: Ishita talks to Kiran that the arrangements are not good.

Mani, Ishita and Shagun are talking that Ishita has invited a lot of media to cover this event. Ishita asks Shagun who all are coming from her NGO. Meanwhile Santoshi tries to bring that lady from the NGO who actually saved girls from women trafficking. There Nikhil enters Aalia and Aadi’s room and tries to click Aadi’s photo which makes Aaliya angry and she asks him to leave the room. Aalia apologises to Aadi and he hugs her and asks her to not tell their family about that allergy.

While Shagun and Ishita are talking, Raman sends a reporter to them as he wants to save Ishita from Shagun. Ruhi goes to Ria’s house and tells her servant that she is her teacher and wants to talk to her parents. Servant is very rude towards Ruhi and says to her that her mother is not available.

Ishita talks to Kiran that the arrangements are not good, then Bala comes and asks Ishita what’s wrong with her and why is she talking in that manner. Ishita asks Bala why is he taking Kiran’s side. There Ruhi goes to Ria’s room to talk to her and Ria’s servant brings her food. But Ria says to her servant that she didn’t like this food and Ruhi asks her to cook khichdi for her as she is not well but her servant tells Ruhi that she has to follow a diet chart which is given by her mother and they cannot change that.

While giving his speech Raman calls Shagun on stage for presenting her the award while Madhu tells Ishita about that lady and asks her to stop Raman from giving that award to Shagun but Ishita doesn’t believe her. Santoshi comes on the stage and pushes Shagun away while she was delivering her speech and tells everybody about that lady and Raman is organising this event for awarding a social worker and Ishita is one of them and Shagun was never a good mother, nor a good person.

