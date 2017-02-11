Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 11th February 2017 full episode written update: Raman feels suspicious about Mani

Ishita thinks that she should allow her daughters to celebrate their father’s big day with him Ishita thinks that she should allow her daughters to celebrate their father’s big day with him

Raman calls Pihu and hears her sneezing. He gets worried for her and decides to check if she is eating ice-cream. He goes to Mani’s house and finds that the house is locked. He is so concerned for Pihu that he breaks the lock and goes inside. He doesn’t find anyone there. Raman finds Mani’s phone ringing, he picks up the call and hears Nidhi’s voice on the other side. Nidhi thinks its Mani so she says that you took a good decision to agree to all her conditions. Raman feels it is Nidhi but just then Mani comes and snatches his phone. Raman questions Mani. Mani gets irritated and scolds Raman for breaking his door and picking up his phone without permission. Raman still argues with Mani and asks about the phone call. Mani tells Raman to leave and never come to his house again. Ishita also takes Mani’s side and doesn’t let him meet Pihu and Ruhi.

Raman feels bad, he is desperate to bring his daughters and wife back. Romi comes to know that nobody in the market is giving loans to Mani. He also comes to know that the company which was doing a partnership project with Mani, has been declared bankrupt. He tells everything to Raman. Raman wonders why Mani has not shared anything with him. He asks Romi to find out the details of the fake company in which Mani’s savings were invested.

Gaurav asks his pandit to do something to convince Simmi. The pandit tells Gaurav that if Gaurav will marry her, it will be very beneficial for him and his business. He gives a locket to Gaurav and asks him to give it to Simmi. Mani agrees to do whatever Nidhi says, he meets Nidhi in the jail. He questions why she wants to harm Raman. Nidhi instructs him not to ask questions, just do the work. Mani is helpless. He agrees.

Gaurav brings gifts for Simmi and Ananya. He tells Simmi that he will take care of Ananya in Simmi’s absence. Raman goes to Pihu’s school to meet her, he is being stopped at the gate. The security guard doesn’t let him in. He tells Raman that Pihu’s mother has requested the principal, not to grant permission to Raman to meet Pihu. Raman gets angry. He directly goes to Mani’s house to meet Ishita but there also the guards stop him from entering the building. Raman starts shouting and beating them. Ishita hears the noise, she comes out and asks the guards why they are stopping Raman. Raman says that she has asked both the school and the society guards to restrict his entry. Ishita says that she did not ask anyone.

Mani comes and says he has asked to do that as Raman keeps on troubling them. Mani says that Shagun’s health is delicate and Raman’s behaviour can make her tense. So, he decided to restrict Raman from meeting any member of his house. Raman gets offended, he says that nobody can stop him to meet his daughters. Ishita too opposes Mani’s decision, but Mani doesn’t want to hear anything.

