Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 11th August 2017 full episode written update: Shagun regains her memory and tells that she killed Mani

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 11th August 2017 full episode written update: Ashok challenges Aadi to stop him if he can and shouts for Shagun from the parking itself.

Aadi asks Ashok why he has come there if it is to see if Shagun has regained her memory or to take advantage of that. There at home everyone is busy with Rakhi arrangements and Ishita and Ruhi insist Madhu and Santoshi to feed each other the sweets they have made for each other, and they both get along.

Shagun asks Ishita if she has any idea about Mani as his phone isn’t reachable and he should have at least asked about her well being after that accident. She asks Aaliya if she was able to contact with him but she says no. There Ashok challenges Aadi to stop him if he can and shouts for Shagun from the parking itself and Shagun says who is calling her when everyone says no one is there she must be mistaken. Meanwhile Ashok calls for her again and Shagun says it is Ashok when Aadi takes out his phone to call the inspector that makes Ashok leave.

Aadi reaches home and Shagun asks if Ashok was there but Ishita handles the situation and says Raman and Mani have taken up a project together which has made Ashok suffered a loss and that’s why he is behaving insane. Then everyone get involve in rakhi celebrations and Ruhi, Riya, Pihu, Ananya and Kshitija tie rakhi to Aadi and Shravan and Ruhi and Pihu ask for their pocket money when Aadi asks if they have got any gift for him and Pihu gives him a hand made card when Ruhi behaves as if she has forgot to bring the gift. She then says she has kept it at Madhu’s house and goes to get that but outside the door she says how can she forget to bring gift for Aadi. She then sees a bouquet in front of the gate with no name and she thanks God for helping her out and gives that to Aadi.

Aadi says flowers are not acceptable and Ruhi says this has no name on it that means she has bought it for him. They start pillow fight and Ruhi gives the bouquet to Shagun to see if has any name on it. Shagun finds a note on it which said ” keep your mouth shut or you would be killed like your husband Mani”, Shagun gets tensed and says why didn’t anyone tell her that Mani is dead. Ishita and everyone ask her to recall who killed Mani as she was there. Shagun tries to recall and tells that she killed Mani. She proceeds that Mani was trying to hit Ruhi and she reached out. She asked him what he is doing and found Ruhi unconscious over there. Mani then started hitting Shagun and behaved violently with her and she picked up the dagger.

Ishita asks her to recall as she is sure she didn’t kill Mani and Ishita shows her a photograph in her phone and tells her that she showed this photo during her hypnotherapy and said she clicked it, she insists her to recall who the man in the picture is whose back is visible.

