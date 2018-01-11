Yeh Hai Mohabbatein January 11, 2018 full episode written update: Ishita blames the pills as Raman’s condition gets critical

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, January 11, 2018 full episode written update: Doctor says that Raman’s condition is critical and he is shifted to ICU. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, January 11, 2018 full episode written update: Doctor says that Raman’s condition is critical and he is shifted to ICU.

Episode continues with Ruhi crying for not helping Ishita. Ruhi gets a flashback in which she is meeting Nikhil in a hotel room. Ruhi says to Nikhil that she doesn’t feel comfortable in the hotel room. Nikhil asks Ruhi to have a drink with him. She says her life is a mess right now because her mother is in the jail and she doesn’t feel like celebrating. Nikhil forces Ruhi to get physical with him. He tries to kiss her and throws her on the bed. Ruhi pushes him on the floor. She throws a pillow and it catches fire. She then tries to threaten him with the burning pillow and throws it on him. Ruhi tries to run from that room and meets Simmi in the hall. Simmi takes her in the car and tries to calm her. Ruhi asks Simmi how she knew where Ruhi was. Simmi says due to her sixth sense. Ruhi thanks Simmi and says she owes her.

On the other side, Param calls the lender from the hospital to get money from Aalia. Doctor asks Simmi for Raman’s old reports. Simmi suggests the doctor to make new reports as she doesn’t remember where she kept the old ones. Ishita says to the doctor to wait while she gets his old reports.

Aalia thinks of going to Iyer house and tells Neelu if someone asks for her tell them that she doesn’t know. Mihika secretly listens to her. Lender comes for Aalia in the Bhalla house and asks Neelu about her. Neelu says she doesn’t know anything. Mihika tells them that she is at Iyer’s house. Lender goes to Iyer’s house and puts gun on Kiran’s head. They call Aalia and warn her if she’ll not come, they’ll shoot Kiran. Aalia comes and they ask Aalia for money.

Ishita enters and gives them some money. On the way back to hospital, Ishita meets a lady. Ishita tells her about Raman’s condition. The lady tells her it is because of those pills. Doctor says that Raman’s condition is critical and he is shifted to ICU. Ishita blames Simmi for giving him the pills. Simmi tells Ishita that it is because of the stress that he gets the attack. Doctor interrupts and says it is not because of the pills, it is because of the stress.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd