Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 10th May 2017 full episode written update: Roshini wishes Aaliya a very happy married life

Adi is worried as Aaliya is upset, she claims that he doesn’t love her. Adi thinks that she came to know about his marriage with Roshini. Aaliya tells him that her mehendi did not come dark, which indicates that Adi doesn’t love her enough. Adi asks her to calm down, he will do something about it. He immediately goes to Roshini and scolds her. He thinks that Roshini did it intentionally, he doesn’t want Roshini to poke her nose in everything. Same thing, he shares with Ishita. He argues with Ishita for giving so much importance to Roshini. Ishita says that she understands Adi’s concern over Aaliya’s mehendi, but he cannot blame or insult Roshini for that. Roshini says that she will apply Nilgiri oil on Aaliya’s mehndi which will make her mehendi dark.

Ishita calls Aaliya and asks her not to wash her hands, Roshini will come and apply the oil. Shagun is irked, she finds both Roshini and Ishita illogical. She wants to take Aaliya to the parlour, but Aaliya says that she wants to try Roshini’s formula. Adi and Romi photoshop Roshini and Adi’s marriage picture to replace Adi with a random person’s face in place. They ask Roshini to show it to Ishita. Roshini shows the picture to Ishita, who tells her to keep the picture safe find the person. Adi and Romi get relieved that Ishita has not shown any doubts. Today is haldi function and all the ladies are doing the arrangements in the Bhalla house for the same. Roshini tells everyone to make an organic turmeric paste for Aaliya. Ishita, Toshi and Mihika find Roshini very sweet, they allow her to make haldi for Aaliya.

Also read | Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 9th May 2017 full episode written update: Shagun fights with Ishita for Aaliya’s lehenga

In the next scene, Roshini is applying the nilgiri oil on Aaliya’s mehendi in Mani’s house. Shagun is still doubtful and questions Roshini. Roshini says that this will definitely make the mehendi dark and beautiful. Roshini and Aaliya discuss about life after marriage. Roshini gives confidence to Aaliya and says that she has got a very loving and caring life partner. Adi loves her very much and only love will make the married life beautiful and successful. Roshini asks Aaliya to always have a faith on Adi. Aaliya smiles and says that she fully trusts Adi. The mehendi turns out dark and Aaliya gets very happy. She hugs Roshini and says that she will pray for Roshini. She wishes that Roshini will also get a husband similar to Adi. Roshini doesn’t say anything.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now