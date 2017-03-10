Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 10th March 2017 full episode written update: Ishita comes back home with Ruhi and Pihu

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 10th March 2017 full episode written update: Gulabo says that she knows who is trying to defame her. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 10th March 2017 full episode written update: Gulabo says that she knows who is trying to defame her.

Gulabo aka Raman is thinking why Gulabo is being targeted and who wants to defame her. Nidhi comes from behind and holds Gulabo’s arm and warns her not to mess up ever. Gulabo says that she knows who is trying to defame her. Gulabo bumps her hand and while doing it she hits Nidhi’s face. Pihu is missing Raman, she calls and asks now how can they spend time with each other. Raman assures her that he will soon correct the things. Raman is thinking how can he prove Gulabo not guilty. Ishita is also feeling bad for Pihu. She argues that Ishita always take Pihu far away from her loved ones. She tells Ishita that she is missing Gulabo. Ishita is helpless.

Toshi comes to meet Ishita. She finds out that Pihu is down with fever. Toshi says that in husband, wife’s dispute, the kids are suffering. In fact, the whole family is disturbed and divided. Toshi tells her that Raman is also depressed. She pleads to Ishita to come back home, she will not let Raman hurt her. Ishita doesn’t say anything. Pihu comes there and requests Toshi to make her meet Raman. Ishtia decides to come back but half-heartedly.

Nidhi’s jaw is badly hurt due to the hit she got from Gulabo. She mistakenly comes to Ishita’s dental clinic. She decides to leave the clinic immediately, but when she finds that Ishita is not coming today, then she meets another doctor.

Toshi and Ishita come back to the Bhalla’s house with Ruhi and Pihu. They all enter and sees Raman yelling at Adi in front of everyone. He is blaming Adi for the loss in business. Raman scolds him and says that he is duffer and incompetent. Pihu get scared seeing Raman in anger. Ishita takes a deep breath and feels sad. Ruhi comes in-between and tries to calm Raman. She comes up with an idea to avoid the loss. She says that Raman’s company can do the partnership with the company which has got the tender as they are new in the market and also they are willing to do the partnership. She tells Raman that she has already spoken to them. Raman feels good. He compares Ruhi with Adi. He again insults Adi and says learn something from his younger sister. Adi is simply standing numb. Just then Pihu comes and hugs Raman. Raman gets surprised to see Ishita and Ruhi there. Toshi tells everyone that Ishita has come back. Ishita go to her room, Raman follows her.

Raman thanks Ishita, but Ishita is in a bad mood. She says that Raman can spoil anybody’s happiness and peace anytime. Raman says what he did. Ishita says that his way of scolding Adi is very inappropriate. Raman says that if he will do blunders in the business, he has to suffer. Ishita says that Adi is under training, he is not an expert like Raman or Romi. Moreover, these days Raman is not regular to office, he doesn’t pick up Adi’s call, how can he blame Adi for everything. Ishita says Raman doesn’t have any excuse for this. Also Adi is an adult who will soon get married. He cannot demean and insult Adi like this, it is wrong.

Raman tries to make her understand. Ishita says that she has come back for the family, for Pihu and for her other two kids. She has come to do the duties of a daughter-in-law and of a mother. If, Raman wants his wife back, he has to change his attitude. She wants Raman to control his anger and get more sensitive towards his wife and kids. Also, she tells Raman about Gulabo. She says that she will investigate why Gulabo spiked Raman’s drink. Raman tells Romi that Ishita thinks that Gulabo has spiked Raman’s drink. He asks Romi to follow Ishita in her investigation.

There in Ishita’s clinic, the receptionist call Ishita to sort out some goof up. Ishita comes to the clinic, Nidhi is also present there.

