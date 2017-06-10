Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 10th June full episode written update: Ishita gives Raman an excellent idea

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 10th June full episode written update: Ishita helps Raman with a problem that he is facing. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 10th June full episode written update: Ishita helps Raman with a problem that he is facing.

Aaliya and Ishita discuss who will decide what Aadi will wear in the meeting, then Aaliya says to Ishita that you are my mom not mother in law, she also says that we’ll discuss each and everything, when Ishita asks her to try to understand why she did that. Aaliya says Aadi should wear new and trendy clothes according to modern time, and explains she and Ishita should upgrade Aadi’s wardrobe.

Ishita asks Raman what he is doing? Raman says he is working and he’ll do something so different that Mr Taneja will be stunned.

In the next scene Mr Iyer and Mr Bhalla say that they should find a new contractor and float a new tender, then Mr Bhalla and Mr Iyer suggest different contractors, while Mr Iyer tells Roshni that she makes the world’s best coffee and also teases Mrs Iyer.

On the other hand, Aadi tells Aalia not be upset, and that they will plan a honeymoon after this but she says she is upset because she is not able to get a handbag from a long time. She has searched many stores, so she tells Aadi to get the same. Then Raman tries to convince Mr Dhanraj for a proposal as Mr Taneja is not convinced but he doesn’t succeed.

Then Ishita brings tiffin to Raman’s office, where he is sad that he wasn’t able to convince Mr Dhanraj or Mr Taneja. But, Ishita says that when she heard his conversation with Mr Dhanraj and he showed him the new idea, she thought that he should actually launch this idea himself. Then Raman thanks Ishita, says this is the best idea. Then he says he’ll leave for Bangalore, there is someone who’ll take this idea. Raman thanks Ishita again and he says someone has said rightly that there is a women behind every successful man.

Aaliya is cooking food as her friend is coming and Mrs Bhalla says she’ll help her in cooking pink sauce pasta but suddenly she starts coughing. So Aaliya tells Mrs Bhalla to let her call a doctor but she says she is fine. Then, alia enjoys her food with her friends and everybody appreciates the pasta made by dadi. Then alia leaves with her friends for ice cream. Raman discusses the project with his staff.

