Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 10th July 2017 full episode written update: Nikhil ruins Aadi and Aaliya’s date

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 10th July 2017 full episode written update: Santoshi and Madhu are waiting in the hospital when nurse brings a lady with fractured leg on wheel chair and asks her to wait there. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 10th July 2017 full episode written update: Santoshi and Madhu are waiting in the hospital when nurse brings a lady with fractured leg on wheel chair and asks her to wait there.

Aaliya goes to Aadi’s office and Aadi asks her to go and make plans with Nikhil. Aaliya hugs him and apologizes for ignoring him. She says she didn’t know when she started living college days again and says to him that even he was busy. She asks him to come for lunch and reminds him of calling home as it is Raman’s launch party today. Aaliya says she’ll go and check for some nice restaurant and will text him the address. Shagun gets calls from journalists to confirm if she is the guest of honor at the party. She and Mani leave for the party.

There, Aadi reached the address and is happy to see the arrangements, he noticed that there is no one else in the restaurant when Aaliya comes from behind and they both start dancing on “Ae Dil hai Mushkil”. As the dance gets over Aaliya serves food to Aadi and feed him with her hand. Aadi too feeds her with his hands and as he bends to kiss her hand he notices Nikhil there with a bottle of champagne. Aadi’s expressions change and Aaliya goes to him and asks why is he here. He says he thought of joining them as he helped her in arrangements. Aaliya asks him to shush as Aadi doesn’t know that they both have done the arrangements. Meanwhile Aadi starts choking and faints on the floor.

At the launch party journalists asks Kiran to pose for a photograph with Raman but she says that Raman has done a lot and now he deserves the limelight. She goes to talk to Ishita but Ishita says she knows she wants to talk about some motive and she can’t help her. Kiran says it’s not that and says she feels Shagun doesn’t deserve this felicitation as there are many other social workers who are doing lot more. Ishita says the invitation has been sent and felicitation is about to start so this is not the right time and says anyway Shagun deserves it. Raman asks Ishita about Santoshi and Madhu and Ishita tells him that Madhu has gone to hospital with Santoshi as she had some pain in her knee so they’ll come directly.

There Aadi gets conscious and Aaliya asks him how he feels. Aadi asks her why she ordered sea food when she knows that he has allergy with it. Aaliya says Nikhil ordered it and he didn’t know, she adds Nikhil is feeling guilty and he just wanted to help. Aadi says ask him to stay away if he really wants to help.

Santoshi and Madhu are waiting in the hospital when nurse brings a lady with fractured leg on wheel chair and asks her to wait there. Santoshi asks her what happened to her leg and she tells them that she is a social worker and she saved some girls from the rehab centre as there were some wrong deeds happening there. Santoshi asks her which NGO she works with and finds it to be the same of Shagun’s. After the lady leaves Santoshi says to Madhu that Shagun is such a cleaver lady and she didn’t even bother to check the rehab centre before sending the girls there.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd