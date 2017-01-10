Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 10th January 2017 full episode written update: Suhail becomes suspected mastermind behind Ruhi’s MMS and blackmailing

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 10th January 2017 full episode written update: Raman, Ishita and Ruhi are seeing Suhail by hiding behind the door as they want to check his tattoo. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 10th January 2017 full episode written update: Raman, Ishita and Ruhi are seeing Suhail by hiding behind the door as they want to check his tattoo.

Ruhi hears Raman talking to the police about the dead body. She calls Suhail and fears that everyone will find out the truth. Suhail says if any such thing happens, then he will take all the blame. Ruhi gets emotional and says that he is her biggest support and she will never leave him alone.

Ishita gets to know that the taxi owner is the real uncle of Suhail. She asks him about the disease of Suhail’s father and also about his family. She gets more shocked to know that Suhail’s father has no such disease and he committed suicide years ago. She also comes to know that Vikram Behl is not his father’s name, in fact it is his uncle’s name. She suspects that Suhail is the mastermind behind Ruhi’s MMS scandal and he is planning a big conspiracy. She asks the taxi owner to wait as she will get the cash from home. She runs to get Raman there.

Gaurav calls Simmi and proposes her for marriage. He tells her that he will wait for her answer. Simmi is shocked, she starts thinking about it.

When Ishita reaches the Bhalla house, she finds Pihu very scared and unwell. Pihu asks Ishita to stay with her. Ishita who is already worried about Ruhi, gets more troubled when she finds Pihu in such a state. She asks Toshi and Aaliya to take care of Pihu for some time. Ishita goes to Raman and tells him about Suhail’s lie. Raman says he doesn’t want to suspect Suhail this time. Ishita tells that Suhail lied about his father’s name and the Alzheimer’s disease. Also, about the tattoo, Raman says that this means Suhail is doing all this. But he doubts why. Ishita asks Raman to meet the taxi owner Vikram Behl who is waiting for Ishita in the parking area. Ruhi hears it and shouts at her parents. She gets defensive about Suhail. She says Suhail can never do this to her. She says how can they doubt Suhail who helped them so many times. Ruhi wants to tell her parents about the last night’s incident when Suhail killed the blackmailer for Ruhi. Ishita says that she has evidence and she doesn’t want to put Ruhi in any trouble. Raman tells Ruhi that they should at least meet the person and if they will not be convinced, they will give a clean chit to Suhail. They all go to the parking area but don’t find anyone there. Ruhi says that the person is fake that is why he went without taking the money. Ishita says she will only believe when she will not find the tattoo on Suhail’s arm. Raman calls Suhail for the dinner. He plans to check Suhail’s arms.

Simmi is puzzled. She doesn’t want to put herself and Ananya in such a situation. Suhail comes and surprisingly asks why he has been called for dinner tonight. Raman says that Ishita wants to meet everyone as she returned after the New Year bash. Raman throws water on Suhail and shows that it happened mistakenly. Raman gives another set of clothes to Suhail to change. Raman, Ishita and Ruhi are seeing Suhail by hiding behind the door as they want to check his tattoo.

