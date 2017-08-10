Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 10th August 2017 full episode written update: Ruhi identifies the lady she saw with Mani on the day he died

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 10th August 2017 full episode written update: Ruhi identifies the lady to be the same one whom she saw with Mani in his car. Ruhi identifies the lady to be the same one whom she saw with Mani in his car.

Doctor asks Shagun about the last memory she can recall. Shagun tells him that it was a rainy night and there was a lot of chaos. She then asks Ishita where is Mani. She asks why Mani hasn’t come and where he is and gets really uncomfortable when doctor asks Ishita and Aaliya to leave the room. Aadi and Ruhi ask Ishita and Aaliya if she recalled anything and Ishita says that Shagun recalled something but not her complete memory. Doctor comes out of the room and tells them that even a minor stress can harm her a lot and she can even loose her mantle balance. Ishita then asks the doctor to guide them as to what they should do. The doctor says they should not tell Shagun about Mani’s death at all. Ishita asks if they can get her discharged as homely atmosphere would be good for her and doctor grants them permission. Ishita asks Aaliya and Aadi to take care of Shagun and if she asks about Mani then tell her that he is out for a meeting and if she asks about herself then tell her that she had a minor accident. She says she’ll come after meeting Raman on her way. Aaliya says it’s important that Shagun recalls everything because the murderer is roaming around freely and Raman is behind the bars. Ruhi suggests celebrating Rakhi on a large scale to make Shagun feel that everything is normal.

There Santoshi is making kheer and special dishes for Rakhi celebration and talks about Madhu that she isn’t behaving good. Madhu on the other hand is preparing coconut burfi and thinks Ruhi and Santoshi like it but she hasn’t invited her over. Santoshi tells Ishita that Madhu said a lot to Kiran and she left with teary eyes. Santoshi then asks Ruhi to give the kheer to Madhu and don’t tell her that she has sent that.

Madhu’s door bell rings and she thinks it’s Santoshi but finds a lady outside who is looking for the secretary of the society as she needs a house to be rented and Madhu asks her to take appointment as he isn’t home. She leaves and collides with Ruhi who is coming to give kheer to Madhu. Ruhi says how I’ll mannered she is as she didn’t even say sorry to her but finds her watch on floor and runs after her to hand it over to her. The lady doesn’t listen to her and sits in the car whereby another lady is sitting and Ruhi identifies her to be the same lady she saw that day with Mani in his car and him kissing her hands. Ruhi gets disturbed, meanwhile Riya comes there and apologizes to Ruhi for coming without appointment and Ruhi says she needs not seek that.

There Bala asks Shravan to help him select outfit for Independence Day and Shravan brings out an attire for him when Kiran arrives there and Bala asks her for help and she says it should be something Indian. Shravan gives her cold looks when Mr Iyer comes there with Manyavar bags and gives some outfits to Bala and they all like them and agree on them. Shravan leaves with Ruhi and Bala says to Kiran that Shravan agreed to her for the first time.

There Santoshi greets Riya very warmly and Ishita too comes there and asks if she is Riya. Riya says to her if she is Ishima as she has heard a lot about her. There Ashok comes to Bhalla’s society where the guard stops him and says he has struck instructions to not let him in. Ashok bribes him to let him in but he doesn’t let him in, meanwhile Aadi comes there and they both stare at each other.

