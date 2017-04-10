Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 10th April 2017 full episode written update: Ashok doesn’t want Adi to win

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: Raman gets a call from Ishita who want to inquire about the credit transaction Raman did on flight tickets. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: Raman gets a call from Ishita who want to inquire about the credit transaction Raman did on flight tickets.

The episode starts in Khandpur village where Adi gets a call from the factory that informs him that workers are back. Adi and Ishita get to know that the neighbourhood ladies have asked their husbands to work in the factory. When Ashok Khanna learns about it, he gets angry at Gagan and orders him to do something. He says he can’t see Raman’s son succeeding. Gagan assures him that he will not let this happen. Raman calls Ishita, they update each other about the things going around them. Raman laughs at her and wishes that the kids will soon finish their target and they will all live together.

Shagun is busy in planning the wedding of Adi and Aaliya. Aaliya and Shagun share the good vibes, both spend time in deciding the designer clothes and jewellery. Madhavi and Toshi come with the beauty products and participate in the preparations. There, Ishita is getting over-protective for Adi. She treats him like a small kid and even takes care of his nails. Adi feels uneasy and calls Raman to do something about it, otherwise, Ishimaa will not let him work hard. Raman laughs and assures him that he will call Ishita back.

Ruhi gives the instructions to her secretary to do a number of jobs for the day, the secretary is unable to note down. She is so scared of Ruhi’s anger that she doesn’t tell her. Ruhi gets to know about it. She recalls what Raman told her about treating the staff. She calls her secretary and asks her to relax. She says that anyone can come freely to talk to her, she will not shout at such silly things. Raman and Romi appreciate Ruhi’s gesture.

Also Read: Half Girlfriend Trailer: Dear Bollywood, there is more to modern romance than cliches, friendzoning

Raman gets a call from Ishita who want to inquire about the credit transaction Raman did on flight tickets. To call Ishita back, Raman has planned to lie to Ishita that he is going to Phuket as his wife and kids are busy in their life. So, he can afford to spend some time in Phuket. Ishita feels insecure and she prepares to go back. Adi comes and pretends that he is very sad that Ishimaa is leaving. Ishita says that Adi needs her more so she is not going. Adi immediately changes his statement and say that Ishita is needed more in the Bhalla house as Pihu, Toshi and Raman need her more than anyone. Ishita asks Adi to get the taxi.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd