Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 10th April 2017 full episode written update: Aaliya is being followed by a stranger

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 10th April 2017 full episode written update: Adi is happy that Aaliya is excited about their marriage. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 10th April 2017 full episode written update: Adi is happy that Aaliya is excited about their marriage.

The episode starts at Khandpur village, where Ashok and Gagan are talking to factory workers to stop the work. Adi comes and slaps Gagan. He shouts at Ashok and asks him to leave the place. He threatens to call the police and also insults Ashok. He tells the villagers that Ashok is not a good man, he is being blacklisted by the police. He warns Gagan to stay away from Ashok. Also, he asks Gagan to not enter his factory ever. Ashok gets angry, he returns and asks Gagan to take the revenge. Gagan wants to do a deadly attack on Adi, but Ashok says he has a different plan to teach Adi a lesson.

Shagun and Aaliya are coming back from shopping. Shagun’s car gets punctured in midway. Aaliya asks Shagun to reach home while she will call the mechanic and bring the car back. Aaliya is alone there and someone is looking at her. He follows Aaliya till home. Aaliya calls Adi and tells him about the shopping she is doing with Shagun for their wedding. Adi is happy that Aaliya is excited about their marriage. The man who is following Aaliya, hears her and walks near her. Aaliya turns around, but he disappears. Aaliya feels weird, she gets back home.

Also read | Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 10th April 2017 full episode written update: Ashok doesn’t want Adi to win

Ishita returns to the Bhalla house. She asks Toshi whether Raman has left for Phuket or not. Toshi says she has no idea about it. Raman comes and says he was not going anywhere. After the dinner, Raman tells Ishita that he lied to her. He was missing her and so he called her here. They discuss about the life they will have when Adi will get married to Aaliya. Next morning, Ishita and Raman decide the decor of Adi and Aaliya’s room. There, Shagun and Mani are also deciding the wedding card designs, Ishita calls Mani and asks them to come and decide the wedding date.

Gagan comes to Adi to apologise. He says he shook hands with Ashok because he was afraid that Adi has come to ruin the traditions and values of the village. Also, he didn’t know about Ashok Khanna’s reality. Adi says, it is difficult for him to have faith on Gagan as he tried to hurt him twice. Gagan says if Adi will give him a chance, he can ask the villagers to finish the work within a month as the villagers have full faith in him. Gagan leaves. Adi thinks that if he will forgive Gagan then he can get the advantage. He thinks if the same thing came to Raman, how would he have handled the situation.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd