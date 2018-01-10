Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, January 10, 2018 full episode written update: Raman gets an epilepsy attack



Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, January 10, 2018 full episode written update: Simmi worries that everyone will get to know about the pills.

Raman takes Bhalla ji back in the house and Simmi starts blaming Ishita for all this. Raman gets a courier and Simmi opens it. Raman takes the papers from Simmi. He tells everyone that these are the property papers and it came on Param’s name. Ishita asks Param to explain himself. On the other side Romi tries to calm Aadi and tells him that he is doing great with supporting his wife. Aadi says Mihika is doing wrong with everyone. Romi says Mihika is in the influence of Simmi.

Raman asks Param to tell the truth. Param says he just asked for the duplicate papers and it clearly says no one can do anything with the papers without Bhalla ji’s agreement. Mani asks him about the call. Param says he was in the party and attended someone’s phone. Ishita says why you switched the phone off? Simmi says he doesn’t need to prove it to her. Param brings Ruhi as his eye witness. Ruhi says that he was in the party with her. Ishita asks Ruhi why she is supporting Param in his lies.

Param calls his colleagues who are holding a man. Param says he is the fraud and he has that phone. Param asks him why did he do this? The man accuses Ishita and says he was doing all this for Ishita. Ishita says that she doesn’t even know him. Raman asks Ishita why did she cheat him? Raman gets an epilepsy attack and faints on the floor. Ishita asks Aadi to bring spoon to put in his mouth. While Aadi is bringing spoon, Ishita puts her hand in his mouth. Her hand gets hurt. Ishita asks Aadi to call the ambulance. Simmi says there is no need to take him to the doctor.

Ishita tells the doctor about Raman’s condition and suggests that it may be due to his medicines. Simmi interrupts her and gets into an argument with Ishita. Bhalla ji stops Simmi from arguing and asks the doctor to take a look at Raman.

On the other side, Ruhi cries for not helping Ishita and says she has to lie because she doesn’t have any choice as Simmi has saved her life once so she has to support her.

