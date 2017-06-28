Yeh Hai Mohabattein full episode written update: Ishita plans a dinner with Raman but realises that he’s busy with Kiran

Yeh Hai Mohabattein full episode written update: Ishita gets to know that Kiran has cancelled the appointment at her clinic. Yeh Hai Mohabattein full episode written update: Ishita gets to know that Kiran has cancelled the appointment at her clinic.

Ishita wakes up late in a frenzy and worries that she missed all the morning chores. She gets a call from the clinic for an appointment by Kiran Bhatnagar even though its her weekly off. Neelu offers sweets at the breakfast table for her son’s graduation result. She asks for a loan from Raman for her son who wishes to start a business, which she’ll pay off slowly. He tells her that her son should come talk to him and repay the loan and taunts discretely about how sons don’t value parent’s worth.

Ishita tries talking to Raman and tells him about Kiran’s appointment but he ignores her by saying that there can be thousands of Kirans in the world. Aditya gets a call from Mr Taneja about a renowned businessman called Kiran Bhatnagar who is also in touch with Raman. He tries searching for information about him but his laptop isn’t working. He goes to Bala to get the laptop repaired and requests him to search more about Kiran’s businesses.

Ishita reaches the clinic and is waiting for her patient when she comes to know that Kiran has cancelled the appointment. Raman is in the office strategising about all the production facilities being busy when Kiran tells him about a factory in the market for sale, which he can purchase and use for various purposes.

Santoshi and Madhu ask Ishita if Raman tried talking to her. She is extremely tensed and they suggest her to take him out on a date to convince him. Mihika instead tells her to take him on a long drive and then book a room in a hotel. Aditya receives invitation cards for his launch date and feels glad. He thinks about Raman and misses him. He decides to invite him first of all and then he’d be happy.

Raman finally purchases the factory and decides to celebrate the deal over a dinner with Kiran. Aditya isn’t allowed to go inside Raman’s meeting and he gets to know that Kiran is inside with him. Also, Aditya overhears Raman booking a dinner with Kiran.

Ishita is ready to book a hotel room for Raman and plans to call his Secretary when she gets to know that he’s already going with Kiran. She still books a room in the same hotel.

