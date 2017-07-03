Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 3rd July 2017 full episode written update: Bhalla family attends Aadi’s product launch party

Yeh Hai Mohabattein 3rd July 2017 full episode written update: Raman introduces Ishita to Kiran and pulls her leg when she lies that Bala is calling her and leaves. Yeh Hai Mohabattein 3rd July 2017 full episode written update: Raman introduces Ishita to Kiran and pulls her leg when she lies that Bala is calling her and leaves.

Raman says to Aadi that he used to roam around in shorts and now he has grown this big that he is having his own launch party. Ruhi shows her new dress and Raman asks everyone to leave for the party. Ishita asks Mihika where is Roshni. She tells her that she is at the clinic. Ishita calls her when Roshni lies to her that Mr Batra’s assistant is on leave so she is there to help him. She says to Ishita that she’ll come directly. After disconnecting Roshni apologizes to her as she won’t attend the party because Aaliya has asked her to stay away from her family.

When they reach the party journalists ask Aadi for a family picture. When Shagun is about to step aside Ishita stops her by holding her arm and says that she is family too. Ishita says sorry for being rude and Mani sees that. Shagun too says sorry. Taneja enters with the father of Srishti who is an investor too. Raman says to Ishita that he is really pissed but can’t help it.

Ishita asks Raman to give the gift she has got for Mr Kiran. Raman has a mischievous smile when Ishita asks if Mr Kiran has beard when Santoshi calls Ishita and while she was walking towards her she impinges with Kiran who spills wine on her. Ishita leaves to clean and when she comes back she sees Raman talking to her and she goes to ask him. Ishita sees the same tie and cuff links in Kiran’s hands that she has got for Mr Kiran. Raman introduces her to Kiran and pulls her leg when Ishita lies that Bala is calling her and leaves. Bala asks her to keep an eye over Raman and Kiran. But Ishita says that she is confident enough that no one can handle Raman. Bala praises their relation when Ishita gets a call and she goes to reception to attend that. Where she meets Iss Pyar Ko Kya Naam Doon’s star who asks her to meet Raman as well. Ishita calls Raman and he praises them as a couple and leaves. While Aadi is practicing his speech Ruhi overhears it and assumes it to be for Raman. She goes to call Raman and asks him to be around.

Next Mihika announces that as the party is getting boring, they have something planned and calls Aadi and Aaliya on stage to perform on “Enna Sona”. Ruhi goes and tells Raman that Aadi is about to call him on stage and asks him to be prepared. Raman gets too excited and asks who told her. Ruhi says he doesn’t have time and he should prepare his speech. While Ruhi, Madhu and Santoshi are telling him what to say in the speech, he is overwhelmed to listen to this.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd