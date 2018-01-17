Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, January 17, 2018 full episode written update: Ishita returns home to keep an eye on Raman

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, January 17, 2018 full episode written update: Mihika tries to instigate Simmi that Raman is missing Ishita. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, January 17, 2018 full episode written update: Mihika tries to instigate Simmi that Raman is missing Ishita.

Episode continues with Shagun convincing everyone to hire Shanno to save her from her evil husband. Shanno requests Raman to keep her in the house. Simmi asks Shanno to show her face. Shanno says she is not going to show her face to a stranger. Simmi lifts her veil and sees her burnt face. Shanno says this is the reason why she hides her face. Raman asks Simmi to respect the caretaker and make her comfortable.

Shagun takes her to the servant’s room. Ishita removes her veil and Shagun praises her performance. Ishita says she got scared because of Simmi so she pasted a patch on her face. Ishita says she has to do this for protecting her family and to make sure that Raman doesn’t take pills.

On the other hand, Param and Simmi discuss about Shanno. Simmi says she found something weird with her. Shagun asks Ishita what if Param tries to find her. Ishita says she told everyone that she is out on a business trip with Ashok.

Raman asks Shagun about Ishita. Shagun realises that he is missing her. Param tells Simmi that Ishita is out on a business trip with Ashok. Shanno goes to Raman and asks him to have breakfast before going out. Raman says he is not going to eat anything until his sister eats. Ishita forcefully feeds Simmi. Raman says he is quite impressed with her. He asks her to pack his lunch.

Neelu says to Simmi that Raman didn’t investigate about Shanno before keeping her. Neelu gets upset. Simmi asks Neelu to let Shanno cook. Neelu leaves the work and gets upset. Ishita asks her why she was upset as she had talked to her about her plan. Neelu says she is making Simmi believe with her acting.

Ruhi brings pizzas for her staff. Her Secretary asks Ruhi why she is spending so much money without asking Raman. She asks Ruhi to release the money. Ruhi says she will do it in the evening.

Mihika tries to instigate Simmi that Raman is missing Ishita. She asks Simmi to keep her eyes on Shanno. Raman comes to office and shouts at Ruhi and says how careless she is as she forgot about her meeting. Ruhi confirms with her Secretary that the meeting is tomorrow.

Ishita goes to Pihu’s room and sees her progress card and says to herself that Pihu has scored well despite of a bad environment around her. Param sees her from outside Pihu’s room and gets suspicious.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd