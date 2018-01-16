Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, January 16, 2018 full episode written update: Ishita returns to Bhalla house as Shanno

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, January 16, 2018 full episode written update: Shagun plans to send Ishita to Bhalla house.

Episode starts when Shagun is complaining to Mani about Raman that he is waiting outside Ishita’s room. She sends Ishita a message from Mani’s phone. Shagun asks Ishita to open the door. Ishita pulls Shagun inside and shuts the door. Shagun asks Ishita what she is trying to do and Ishita says that she can’t meet Raman because of Bhalla ji’s promise. Ishita starts complaining to Shagun about Raman and says loudly that she doesn’t want to meet him at all. Raman listens to her and gets upset. He asks Shagun to tell Ishita and never show her face to him and leaves.

On the other hand Param encourages Simmi to fire Romi. Simmi sees Romi, Adi, Aaliya with sweets. She throws the box of sweets and starts shouting at them. Romi and Aadi also show their anger to Simmi. Romi also fights with Mihika. On seeing Raman entering, Param signals Simmi and she starts crying. She refuses to eat and walks away. Raman asks her why she crying. Param stops Raman when he is going to calm Simmi. Param says he will take care of her. Raman says he will not eat if Simmi is not eating. Simmi and Param celebrate by eating sweets in their room.

Aaliya tells Ishita about Raman that he hasn’t eaten anything since last night. Ishita tells Shagun that she is feeling helpless. Shagun calms her by saying that they’ll figure out something out and takes Ishita with her to NGO.

Shagun wants Ishita to help a lady in her NGO who just lost a child because of a fraud doctor. Shagun goes to the hospital with other NGO ladies to protest. Ishita recognises the doctor who lied about Raman’s pills. Ishita and Shagun start finding Raman’s file at the clinic. Ishita asks the nurse for Raman’s medical file. Nurse gives them Raman’s medical file. Ishita shows it to the psychiatrist and confirms that Raman got an attack because of the pills. She tells them that he might get a nervous breakdown in a couple of days if he doesn’t stop taking pills.

Shagun suggests Ishita to show the files to Raman and Ishita tells that Raman is never going to believe them. She tells Shagun that she will have to go back to Bhalla house to protect Raman.

Raman forces Simmi to eat but she refuses. Romi requests Raman to eat but he refuses to listen. Shagun plans on sending Ishita to Bhalla house without revealing her identity. Ishita enters the Bhalla house as caretaker Shanno by hiding her face.

