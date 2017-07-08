Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 8th July 2017 full episode written update: Pihu’s classmate locks her in class room

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 8th July 2017 full episode written update: Raman gets a call from someone and starts smiling while talking on the phone and Ishita starts doubting Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 8th July 2017 full episode written update: Raman gets a call from someone and starts smiling while talking on the phone and Ishita starts doubting

Episode starts when Aadi comes from his office and sees Aaliya and Nikhil laughing together and his friend asks Aalia to dance with him. Aadi gets a call from Ishita asking him what Aaliya is doing and Aadi tells her that she is busy with her friends. Ishita tells Aadi that everything is good between Shagun and herself and Aadi starts ranting about Aaliya’s friend Nikhil. He talks about how Nikhil uses ‘the’ in every sentence and Ishita gives an idea to Aadi that he should befriend Nikhil. Thereafter Aadi tells Aaliya that his husband is back from office and starts using ‘the’ in every sentence but Aaliya and Nikhil start laughing at him as this is their college language and Aadi doesn’t know how to copy their language.

On the other side Pihu’s teacher starts scolding her classmate Ria for hiding her phone in Pihu’s bag and lying about it, on seeing Ria’s attitude Ruhi starts scolding her then her teacher asks Ria to bring her parents to the school. There Ishita gives Raman an idea to build toilets for a social cause and to promote their product but Raman asks her to keep her idea to herself. Raman gets a call from someone and starts smiling while talking on the phone and Ishita starts doubting and wonders whose call it is and why he is smiling so much.

Aadi gets a call from Mani and he tells him about Aaliya’s friend Nikhil and Mani asks him not to worry about him as he will soon become his friend and that he sings well too. Aadi suggest Mani to make Nikhil sing for him. Ishita asks Raman who he was talking to and Raman replies that he was talking to his business associate, but then Ishita says that he was talking to Kiran and Raman tells her that he has to go to Kiran’s house for discussing something about their project.

Pihu’s classmate starts bullying Pihu and locks her in a class room and Pihu starts crying for help. Aadi comes from his office and see Nikhil in his room and Nikhil gets a call to record a jingle. Aadi starts planning a surprise for Aaliya Ishita goes to Pihu’s school and thanks Ruhi for helping Pihu and they both start waiting for Puhi. Then everybody leaves from school but Pihu doesn’t come and they start searching for her in the school.

