Yeh Hai Mohabatein 12th July 2017 full episode written update: Aadi slaps Aaliya and accuses her of still being in love with Nikhil

Santoshi asks Raman to present the award to Mrs Khatri instead of Shagun as she deserves it. Mr Bhalla starts to clap and Shagun leaves the stage. Ishita runs after Shagun and apologises for what Santoshi did. Shagun asks her to shut up and says she had already asked that she doesn’t want to come but Ishita intentionally did this. Shagun adds that she doesn’t want to come across her again. Ishita asks Mani to make her understand but Mani says this is too much and they leave.

There Raman is really upset with Santoshi and he scolds her for ruining the event and spoiling the relationship with Shagun. Ishita also comes there and scolds Madhu and Santoshi and says they shouldn’t have gone this far and should have thought about Aaliya. Santoshi says it’s her fault and she shouldn’t have treated her like her daughter instead of daughter in law, this is why she is scolding her for Shagun and Aaliya matters more to her. Raman asks her to keep mum when Bala comes there and calls Raman inside.

There Aadi wakes up and is happy that his allergy is gone. He finds a bottle of champagne along with a apology letter from Nikhil. He checks his phone and finds messages from his friends showing pictures of his allergy all over social network. He throws the bottle and Aaliya enters. She asks what happened and Aadi shouts at her and shows her the images. He says he is not a school boy and he has an image in market and all Nikhil is trying to do is spoil his image. He adds that Nikhil likes her this is why he is doing all this.

Aaliya tells him that she mistakenly uploaded the photographs and Nikhil didn’t do this. There Mihika announces that there was some misunderstanding and they cleared the facts which showed that first Shagun rescued the girls and sent them to rehab but she didn’t know those people were eyeing on the rehab and Mrs Khatri then saved them. She adds therefore that they should felicitate both the ladies. Ishita standing in the crowd whispers that Shagun has already left but Mihika invites her on stage and Shagun comes from backstage with Kiran. Ishita and Raman relax and Mihika calls Raman on stage to present the award to Shagun and Raman apologises to Shagun on mike and presents the award to her and Mrs Khatri. Mihika thanks Kiran for sorting things out.

There Ruhi is tensed about Rhea’s nature when Roshni comes and suggests to her that she needs friends in her life as she must feel loneliness.

Aadi, on the other hand, asks Aaliya to stop covering up for Nikhil and says that she still loves Nikhil. Aaliya is stunned and says he was just a crush but she loves Aadi. Aadi says he can see how she forgets him around Nikhil, and she must have married Nikhil instead of him. Aaliya says now she thinks she should’ve married Nikhil because he would have trusted her and says she is leaving. Aadi says he knew this and the door is open for her. Aaliya says it was a mistake marrying him and Aadi slaps her.

