Ye Hai Mohabbatein 9th July 2017 full episode written update: Ishita and Raman get to know that Kiran loves Bala

Ye Hai Mohabbatein 9th July 2017 full episode written update: Raman and Ishita video call Ruhi to talk to Pihu and tell her not to worry about anything. Ye Hai Mohabbatein 9th July 2017 full episode written update: Raman and Ishita video call Ruhi to talk to Pihu and tell her not to worry about anything.

There Aadi plans a surprise for Aaliya by lighting candles in their room and gives her a rose. Meanwhile, Nikhil comes with the camera and starts making a video of them, Aadi runs to the bathroom as he is in his shorts. On the other hand, Ishita comes to Kiran’s house with a stick and starts running behind Raman with the stick in her hand and tells Raman that he doesn’t have time for his family.

Kiran stops Ishita and tells her that she is not interested in Raman as she loves Bala and asks Ishita for help and Ishita tells them that she is not going to help them as she doesn’t want anybody to take Vandu’s place. Raman asks Ishita what is the problem and she asks Raman if she will love Bala’s children because, if she wants to be his wife then she has to be a mother first.

There Aaliya asks Nikhil how she’ll make up to Aadi and then Aadi comes and Aaliya starts to talk to him sweetly but he shouts at her and tells her that now he is not going to make any plans with her and if she cannot see how Nikhil is entering their personal space.

Raman apologises to Ishita and she tells him that he has to concentrate on his project and talk to Pihu. Raman and Ishita video call Ruhi to talk to Pihu and tell her not to worry about anything. Ruhi asks Pihu’s teacher if she talked to Ria’s parents and her teacher tells Ruhi that her parents are not interested in talking to her and she didn’t come to school today, she adds that she doesn’t understand how irresponsible the parents are.

