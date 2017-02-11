Working with Amit Sadh, Madhavan great fun: Sapna Pabbi

Sapna Pabbi has started shooting for the forthcoming web series Breathe Sapna Pabbi has started shooting for the forthcoming web series Breathe

Actress Sapna Pabbi has started shooting for the forthcoming web series Breathe and says her co-stars Amit Sadh and R Madhavan made her feel very comfortable despite being senior in the industry.

The actress, who made her big screen debut in Vishesh Film’s “Khamoshiyan”, will be seen on Amazon Prime’s original series “Breathe”.

“I have started shooting for it. I play a different character altogether, something I haven’t done so far. I can’t reveal what I am doing but I am definitely playing a more responsible, mature character. I can just give you a reference of a cotton Saaree,” Sapna told PTI.

The actress says while she was initially a bit nervous, the duo never made her feel intimidated.

“It was a great experience working with them. I was a bit nervous in the beginning because I am definitely much junior to them. But it was a fantastic experience. They never let me feel ‘junior’ that way.”

The show is backed by Abundantia Entertainment, whose recent productions include “Baby” and “Airlift”.

Sapna says she rushed to the makers as soon as she heard about the show as she didn’t want to miss being a part of the project.

“I had heard about it and I really wanted to be a part of the project. I went straight to their office and asked to set up a meeting. I went in my ripped jeans and boots, very unlike the character I wanted to play.

“I don’t think the director took me seriously because of the way I went. I gave a test and got through. I felt good that I got the show on merit, I had worked decently well enough where I am in a space where I am respected by my co-actors and treated equally,” she said.

While Sapna is still awaiting the release of her much-delayed film “Satra Ko Shaadi Hai”, she is looking forward to choosing roles which doesn’t stereotype her.

“As an actress in this industry, still being very young, you get that stereotype that ‘oh you’ve done a mother’s role’, a wife’s role, so you’ll be typecast. It’s a mentality and it happens. Stereotype can naturally go away when you start doing different roles,” said Sapna.