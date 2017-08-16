Work is going on smoothly despite workers’ strike: Indian Film & TV Producers Council

While work has been going on smoothly in many studios of Mumbai, FWICE union members are protesting outside Film City gates from today morning, but the local police is not allowing them entry inside. While work has been going on smoothly in many studios of Mumbai, FWICE union members are protesting outside Film City gates from today morning, but the local police is not allowing them entry inside.

The Mazdoor Union of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) had called an indefinite strike, starting today morning, demanding an increment in the workers’ salaries and an eight hour shift. The CEO of Indian Film and Television Producer Council (IFTPC), Mr Suresh Amin however said that the clash won’t affect the ongoing work in the studios of Mumbai.

“This is a clash amongst the workers and the union and we (the federation) are always the scapegoat. But today despite the strike, all the shoots around Mumbai have been happening without any issue. So the purpose is defeated. And once they call off the strike we can talk to them about it. I feel that the strike will fizzle out and will be called off soon,” Suresh Amin told indianexpress.com.

“Work is smoothly going on at every set, and that speaks for itself that the workers want to work and they are happy. Today’s workers are not the ones who will get scared easily or get mislead by false allegations, pressures and claims,” confirmed J D Majethia Co- Chairman IFTPC.

This is being done to make sure that all the shoots happen smoothly while the strike is on. Amongst the first show to start shoot without any spot of bother this morning was Rajan Shahi’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

