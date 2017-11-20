Will Smith to visit India to promote his Netflix film Bright

Bright will stream from November 22. Bright will stream from November 22.

Bright is an upcoming Netflix film starring Will Smith, Joel Edgerton and Noomi Rapace. It is directed by David Ayer who famously directed Suicide Squad, the critically panned but commercially successful DC film which also starred Will Smith as Deadshot. The film is set in a parallel world where earth is co-habited by monstrous-looking Orcs, the goblin-like creatures that were invented by British writer JRR Tolkien in his magnum opus The Lord of the Rings and seen in live-action in Peter Jackson’s multiple-Oscar winning trilogy based on the book.

So, Will Smith is a cop, Ward, who lives in this weird world. This world has sensitive dynamics of racism, but instead of the discrimination against African-Americans, here it is the Orcs who face day-to-day discrimination. As Will Smith’s character explains to his daughter, “Just because they look different does not mean anybody is better or worse than anybody.” It is interesting but it remains to be seen whether the film will take a serious look at racism as the tone is light and humorous in a dark way. A-list Hollywood stars have been seen in Netflix more and more lately. Brad Pitt starred in War Machine this year that was critically panned.

The official synopsis says, “Set in an alternate present-day, this action-thriller directed by David Ayer (Suicide Squad, End of Watch, writer of Training Day) follows two cops from very different backgrounds (Ward, a human played by Will Smith, and Jakoby, an orc played by Joel Edgerton) who embark on a routine patrol night that will ultimately alter the future as their world knows it. Battling both their own personal differences as well as an onslaught of enemies, they must work together to protect a thought-to-be-forgotten relic, which in the wrong hands could destroy everything.

Stand together against the darkness. BRIGHT only on Netflix, December 22. pic.twitter.com/8crY4FlLNH — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) November 10, 2017

As part of the promotion of the film, the cast and crew of the film will be at High Street Phoenix, Lower Parel, Mumbai. An official statement said, “Netflix has the perfect year-end starry extravaganza for you! Hollywood megastar Will Smith along with co-stars Joel Edgerton, Noomi Rapace and director David Ayer will soon be in Mumbai as part of a world tour to promote his latest Netflix film Bright. The action-thriller, which will launch for Netflix members around the world on 22 December, is about two LAPD officers, played by Smith and Edgerton, who work to keep the streets of an alternate-reality L.A. safe from a sinister, dark underworld.”

“Mumbai’s fans can participate in the Bright madness and catch Will and the cast up-close on this one-of-a-kind legendary Monday night at the Bright stage performance, red carpet and fan premiere at High Street Phoenix, Lower Parel days before the Netflix debut. Netflix has the perfect year-end starry extravaganza for you! Hollywood megastar Will Smith along with co-stars Joel Edgerton, Noomi Rapace and director David Ayer will soon be in Mumbai as part of a world tour to promote his latest Netflix film Bright,” the statement continued.

Directed by David Ayer (Suicide Squad) and starring Will Smith, Joel Edgerton, and Noomi Rapace, Bright is an action-thriller that takes place in an alternate present-day South Los Angeles. Netflix is set to create the Bright experience exclusively for fans in Mumbai, with the A-list team set to tour the city on December 18, 2017.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd