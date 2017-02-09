Will Shararat have a second season? Shruti Seth hints so

Shruti Seth has hinted at a second season of the popular fantasy-comedy show Shararat – Thoda Jaadu, Thodi Nazaakat. Shruti Seth has hinted at a second season of the popular fantasy-comedy show Shararat – Thoda Jaadu, Thodi Nazaakat.

Television actress Shruti Seth has hinted at a second season of the popular fantasy-comedy show Shararat – Thoda Jaadu, Thodi Nazaakat.

Shruti on Wednesday night took to Instagram to share a photograph of herself with actor Karanvir Bohra, who was also a part of the 2004 show.

“Getting ready for season two of Shararat,” Shruti captioned the image.

The 39-year-old actress shared another photograph of herself with Karan and Simple Kaul, who played the role of Parminder Sohni aka Pam in the show.

“Shararati with these two fools Karanvir Bohra (and) Simple Kaul so glad we’ve remained the same and stupid… I love you guys. Shararat memories,” she captioned the image of the three actors.

The original show used to air on Star Plus channel. It was loosely on the lines of American show Sabrina, the Teenage Witch. After almost five years, the show ended in 2009.

In September 2010, Disney Channel India bought the rights to the show.

Shararat has been one of the popular television shows back in the late nineties and early 20s. It was based on three witches, a mama fairy, grandma fairy and daughter fairy. Much like the English television show, Sabrina The Teenage Witch, the hindi show too had changed the concept of supernatural creatures.

Shruti Seth played a young witch, who got most of her spells wrong, and often created troubles while trying to solve a situation. It was with the help of her adorable best friend the ‘daadi witch’, who cleverly solved all the problems.

