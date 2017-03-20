Why Kapil Sharma assaulted Sunil Grover: Here’s a break-up of what went wrong between the comic duo

Sunil Grover is yet to comment on his fight with Kapil Sharma even as Kapil came out with a clarification on Facebook. Sunil Grover is yet to comment on his fight with Kapil Sharma even as Kapil came out with a clarification on Facebook.

Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma are making headlines all over again. After the two had an altercation mid-air in which Kapil is reported to have physically and verbally attacked Sunil, the host of The Kapil Sharma Show came out with a clarification on Facebook, “I meet my brother once in a year.. n spending almost everyday with my team.. specially sunil .. I love him.. I respect him.. yes I had a argue with him.but r we not normal people..?I shouted at him first time in 5 years .. itna to chalta hai bhai.” The telling thing is that Sunil is yet to say anything beyond ‘no comments’ about the whole episode even as buzz grows louder that he is he planning to quit The Kapil Sharma Show?

In the show, Sunil plays several characters including Dr Mashoor Gulati, Rinku Devi, Suryaprakash, and a few others. If he leaves, it will affect the show and both Kapil and Sunil’s fans. Sources say he will hold a discussion with the producers before taking the step. But, exactly what transpired between Kapil and Sunil during a flight from Melbourne?

What actually happened between Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover.

A source is said to have told media, “Sunil is numbed by the way Kapil assaulted him during a flight from Melbourne, where they did a stage show. He was merely trying to calm down Kapil, who was drunk and hurling abuses at another team member, Chandan (Prabhakar).”

Kapil allegedly also took a swipe at a comedy show, Mad in India, that Sunil had launched after parting ways with him after their first fall-out in 2014. “A female passenger asked Kapil to keep quiet, so Sunil told him, ‘Paaji tussi gaali mat do’. But, this angered Kapil further and he started abusing him. Sunil also lost his temper but was stopped by the other members of the team. He then walked to the economy class but Kapil followed him and hit him,” the same report said.

Sources also added that Kapil even hurled abuses at colleagues Ali Asgar aka Naani and Kiku Sharda aka Bumper Lottery, calling them “per day artistes” or daily wage earners, according to Spotboye. He even threatened to end their acts on his show.

Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover’s fight on Twitter too?

Well post all this, while Sunil has just not said anything, he unfollowed Kapil on Twitter. Kapil still follows him.

Sunil Grover to quit The Kapil Sharma Show?



Sunil Grover is unlikely to return to The Kapil Sharma Show, according to sources. Sources close to The Kapil Sharma Show informed TOI that Sunil is very hurt with Kapil’s disrespectful behaviour and is in no mood to return to the show.

Kapil Sharma’s fight with other show casts as Chandan Prabhakar, Ali Asgar and Kiku Sharda.



Not only Sunil but other casts of the show, who were all there in the flight, had to face drunk Kapil Sharma’s temper too. Intially, Chandan Prabhakar, the actor who plays chaiwallah on The Kapil Sharma Show, got into an argument of sorts with Kapil backstage in Sydney, which was their first halt on the Australian tour.

Chandan did not like the way Kapil spoke to him and retaliated by saying, “Tu hoga Kapil Sharma, but you can’t speak to me like this.” Kapil shot back, “Thappad marunga tujhe”! And due to this Kapil and Chandan did not perform together at their next stop, Melbourne, according to Spotboye report.

A few hours later, Chandan checked out of the hotel where the show’s team was staying, as Kapil was abusing him. Their face-off just started again when Chandan joined the team at the airport. In the flight when Kapil got drunk, Sunil asked him to watch his language. At this, Kapil’s response is said to be, “Teri aukaat kya hai jo tu mujhko aisa bole?”

Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover old fights:



Though Kapil claims that he ‘shouted at him first time in 5 years’, this was not the first time the duo have fought. Back in 2014, when the ace comedian Sunil was winning millions of hearts with his stint on Comedy Nights With Kapil as Gutthi, his ouster from the show left fans shocked. While neither Kapil nor Sunil revealed the reason of his leaving, it was said to be a fall-out between the two.

Then there were reports that the 29-year-old comedian opted out of the hit show because his contract was getting over and the show’s producer and host Kapil was not ready to give him the desired hike.

Talking about the reports of him having an ego clash with Sunil, Kapil said in an earlier interview to ToI, “All I can say is, he (Sunil) should have never left our show…We were all part of the success of our show… Sunil has been around trying to find his bearings in the entertainment industry. He’s my senior. I’ve the highest regard for his talents. And I am not the kind to feel threatened or competitive about anyone.In fact, I go out of my way to ensure every member of my team has a chance to take centrestage, so I can relax. Sunil must have been provoked into leaving by people around him.”

But post leaving the show, things were not rosy for Sunil either. Soon both realised that they cannot survive without each other, and then Sunil returned to Kapil’s show, as Kapil’s father-in-law. He was welcomed by his fans and the cast alike.

There were also reports that Kapil had cancelled the promotions of Sunil’s film Coffee With D on The Kapil Sharma Show and it again brought the rumours of their rivalry. Despite their relation having gone through all this, Sunil and Kapil have always maintained that they were and will always be great friends.

For now, as fans of The Kapil Sharma Show, we just hope they mend the breach and give us our weekly laughs.

