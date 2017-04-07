Why are character artistes treated like slaves on television sets, asks Divyanka Tripathi

It is not clear what triggered Divyanka Tripathi’s strong reaction against disparity between lead stars and other artistes. It is not clear what triggered Divyanka Tripathi’s strong reaction against disparity between lead stars and other artistes.

Top television star Divyanka Tripathi has appealed to Cine and TV Artistes Association (CINTAA) to take notice of the condition of new and character artistes on the sets of TV shows. Divyanka, who stars on Star Plus’ Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, is appalled by the treatment given to artistes other than lead actors. She took to Twitter to express her displeasure. “Are character or new artists slaves? Why are they ill treated on television sets? Jaago #CINTAA Jaago!” the actor tweeted.

Divyanka didn’t elaborate so it’s not clear what triggered her strong reaction, but disparity between lead stars and other artistes on the sets is not new. Many character artistes have in the past spoken about how they get second-class treatment as compared to the main cast of a TV show. But a reigning star talking about this apparent discrimination is rare. So, now that Divyanka has publicly addressed this, it has brought more attention on the issue and it will be seen whether CINTAA replies to the actor or takes any action in this regard.

Check Divyanka Tripathi’s tweet here:

Are character or new artists slaves? Why are they ill treated on television sets? Jaago #CINTAA Jaago! — Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) April 6, 2017

Divyanka is known to speak her mind and has never shied away from voicing her opinion about issues concerning the television industry. Two years ago, when her Yeh Hain Mohabbatein co-star Karan Patel reportedly banned journalists on the set of the show, Divyanka supported the scribes. It apparently caused differences between the actors, but there was no change in Divyanka’s stand. That’s another thing that today that she and Karan share a great working relationship and personal friendship.

