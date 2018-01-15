Who is Shilpa Shinde? Everything you need to know about the Bigg Boss 11 winner

Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde became a household name after featuring in the sitcom Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai. Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde became a household name after featuring in the sitcom Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai.

Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde, who claimed the crown of the reality show last night, after defeating the likes of co-contestants Hina Khan, Vikas Gupta and Puneesh Sharma, was a fairly familiar face to television buffs, thanks to her popular stint on the SAB TV show Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai. Her signature line on the show,”Sahi Pakde Hain,” and her fun and vibrant character caught everyone’s attention immediately. But after being a part of the show for almost one year, Shilpa had to put in her papers, which created quite the commotion in the television fraternity and among her fans. Following her exit from the show, there was some blame game that was played out between the channel and the actor.

Also read | Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde: The show has given me a new lease of life

However, the channel had a different tale to tell. The production house of the show claimed that Shilpa threw tantrums on the sets of the show and even demanded a pay hike. The next year, in March 2017, Shilpa filed a case against Sushant Singh, the chairman of CINTAA alleging of harming her reputation in the industry. Her accusations received an equal amount of support and criticism. While her many fans came out to speak for the actor, her co-star Saumya Tandon called her behaviour ‘childish’.

Shilpa was also in the news for her item number, “Maro Line” in Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi which starred Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal. She was trolled for being ‘too fat’.

Apart from Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai, Shilpa has acted in TV shows like Sanjeevani, Bhabhi, Maayka, and Chidiya Ghar among others.

Check out some photos of Shilpa Shinde here:

Also read | Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde’s unseen photos

Shilpa post her Bigg Boss 11 win, spoke about her future projects to indianexpress.com. “I really don’t know what lies ahead but I would love to do projects where people will get a chance to know Shilpa. I am also interested in hosting shows. But as of now, let the feeling of winning Bigg Boss sink in,” she said.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd