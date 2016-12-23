When Laila met Kapil: Sunny Leone stopped by Kapil Sharma’s show and this happened, see pics

Sunny Leone grooves on Laila Main Laila with Kapil Sharma and Chandan Prabhakar on The Kapil Sharma Show Sunny Leone grooves on Laila Main Laila with Kapil Sharma and Chandan Prabhakar on The Kapil Sharma Show

Just when Raees’s recently released song Laila Main Laila starring Sunny Leone and Shah Rukh Khan is going viral and is garnering praises for Sunny aka Laila for her steamy dance moves, here is yet another happy news for the Laila fans.

The actor will be next seen on The Kapil Sharma show. She will be there to promote Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Raees, which is scheduled to release on January 25. Sunny confirmed the news as she posted pictures from the sets of the show on social media and wrote, “Love this shot from yesterday on @KapilSharmaK9 show!” So Sunny’s fans are up for a merrier Christmas this weekend.

Love this shot from yesterday on @KapilSharmaK9 show!Thanks @Archana_Kochhar 4this beautiful performance lengha & @taneiyakhanuja 4my dress pic.twitter.com/oJpE7hvQ1k — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) December 23, 2016

The actor will also groove on the tunes of Laila Main Laila with Kapil Sharma and Chandan Prabhakar. In an interview, Sunny said she feels extremely fortunate about the opportunity that Shah Rukh Khan has given to her. She said, “This is like getting a golden ticket to Disneyland. I made sure to give as much as I could not only for film or anybody else but for me, it is very important.”

It is not for the first time that Sunny has appeared on Kapil Sharma’s show. Earlier, she came along with director-producer Ekta Kapoor to promote her film Ragini MMS 2. Though her appearance created a controversy as it was reported that Kapil, the host of the comedy show, was reluctant to shoot with Sunny. However, her appearance on the show silenced her critics.

On Thursday, we also brought you the news of Bollywood’s international star Priyanka Chopra stopping by the sets of the show for the first time. Priyanka will be seen on the comedy show along with Deepshikha Deshmukh, co-producer of her first Punjabi production Sarvann.

