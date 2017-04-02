When Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’s Mihir Virani aka Ronit Roy met Tulsi aka Smriti Irani after nine years. See pic

So, when Ronit Roy met his on-screen wife Tulsi aka Smriti Irani on a flight, he couldn’t hold back from capturing the moment. So, when Ronit Roy met his on-screen wife Tulsi aka Smriti Irani on a flight, he couldn’t hold back from capturing the moment.

What would you call it when two of the most famous stars of their times, who have also appeared in an equally popular show, bump into each other after nine years? Call it destiny or coincidence, but when Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’s Tulsi aka Smriti Irani and Ronit Roy aka Mihir Virani are captured in a single frame, it ceases to be just a regular picture. So, when Ronit met his on-screen wife Tulsi on a flight, he couldn’t hold back from capturing the moment. The two acted together in Ekta Kapoor’s hit serial between 2000 and 2008. Even though it seems ages now, but Tulsi and Mihir commanded a huge fan following, and they undoubtedly remain one of the most loved on-screen TV couples till date.

Ronit himself looked elated at their chanced meeting. How often do meet someone you know on a flight. Rarely. Ronit took a lovely selfie with now Cabinet Minister Smriti Irani, and captioned it as, “What are the chances??!!!

So lovely to meet @smritiirani in the flight.” We have to say that both Ronit and Smriti might have aged with time and their hectic schedules in two different careers, but they still retain the same charm when captured together.

What are the chances??!!!

So lovely to meet @smritiirani in the flight pic.twitter.com/un7eNOd3oc — Ronit Roy (@RonitBoseRoy) April 1, 2017

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi was one of the most popular shows on Indian TV. Smriti played the lead character of Tulsi for years. She even had a fall out with producer Ekta Kapoor during the course of the show. She even left the show midway for sometime, only to be back after one year. During this one year, the show failed to garner TRPs. There have been speculations about a sequel to Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, but nothing eventually materialised.

