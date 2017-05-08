When Divyanka Tripathi, husband Vivek Dahiya failed relationship test on Nach Baliye 8, see pics

Divyanka Tripathi and husband Vivek Dahiya had a disappointing week on the dance reality show Nach Baliye 8. Divyanka Tripathi and husband Vivek Dahiya had a disappointing week on the dance reality show Nach Baliye 8.

Divyanka Tripathi and husband Vivek Dahiya may be a long way off from elimination on Nach Baliye 8 but the couple had a disappointing week on the dance reality show. Fresh off an injury, Divyanka decided to take up quite a challenge when she came on Nach Baliye 8 stage dressed as the queen of dance herself, Madhuri Dixit. Husband Vivek was in the garb of his childhood craze, Michael Jackson.

While as Madhuri, Divyanka danced to her hit numbers such as Ek do teen, Choli ke Peeche and Ghaghra, Vivek did moonwalk but the judges, alas, remained unmoved. In fact, judge Terence Lewis was clear that it was nowhere close to King of Pop’s signature moves. “It didn’t look like MJ at all. The honeymoon period is over, now we have to take the performances to another level,” he said.

More disappointment was in store as the couple was put to a relationship test. They were supposed to answer questions as husband and wife about each other and they could not get even one right.The questions included which is Divyanka’s favourite film or Vivek sings which song in the bathroom. The two were left squirming as they could not get even one right.

The two got 24 and are safe as of now but they had to undergo punishment — eat a lemon. The couple that walked out this week was Mona Lisa and Vikrant Singh Rajput. With the competition getting fiercer, can Divyanka and Vivek hold their own? We are rooting for Yeh Hain Mohabbatein’s Ishita to maintain her lead.

