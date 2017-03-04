What’s wrong in leading a domestic life, asks Pallavi Joshi

Pallavi Joshi also shared how her TV show Aarohan, which was aired on Doordarshan, came about. Pallavi Joshi also shared how her TV show Aarohan, which was aired on Doordarshan, came about.

Actress-filmmaker Pallavi Joshi says she enjoys working, but finds nothing wrong in leading a domestic life. Pallavi, who started acting at the age of 5, is now a critically acclaimed actress. Talking about her professional life, she said: “When I act, I don’t produce and I can’t produce when I act. I realised I cannot do two things at the same time. At the end of the day, it’s about happiness… doing what makes you happy.

“When we had children, I decided to give up work for some time, my directors came and said ‘Oh, you have also taken the domestic way’,” she said here at the Wellness Rules-Proactive Well Being conclave, organised by FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO), on Friday. “What is wrong in going the domestic way? Our mothers have done that for us. I have always done what makes me happy. When I was bringing up my children, I did not miss acting for a bit,” said the winner of a Special Jury Award at the 41st National Film Awards.

She also shared how her TV show Aarohan, which was aired on Doordarshan, came about. Pallavi had written, produced and acted in the show in 1990. It was based on a make-believe scenario about women cadets joining the Indian Navy. It followed their lives and their training in the Naval academy.

“There was a time when there were absolutely no good serials coming on DD. So at that point of time, I thought that I had to do something. So, incidentally I got invited to a Naval ball in Goa where I met the first batch of women who passed out of the Indian Naval Academy.”

“I was told very inspiring stories… but I remembered one sentence which a Captain had told me that even if a sailor’s wife walks into the room, the Admiral gets up in their presence,” said Pallavi, who has worked in projects like Alpviram and Buddha in a Traffic Jam. Then she met those women, the entire batch and she thought to herself that a Commander-in-chief can get up for a woman but would he do so for a junior? “I realised that this is a great subject. I should make a serial on this. So, I made the serial for DD titled Aarohan,” she said.

She can now be seen on the small screen on the show Peshwa Bajirao, essaying the role of Tarabai, the queen of Chhatrapati Rajaram Bhonsle, son of the empire’s founder Shivaji.