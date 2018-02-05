Westworld season 2 premieres on HBO on April 22, 2018. Westworld season 2 premieres on HBO on April 22, 2018.

HBO has released the trailer of its high-concept sci-fi TV series Westworld season 2’s trailer. As the viewers will remember, the first season finale ended on a chaotic note with Sir Anthony Hopkins’s Robert Ford being finished off by Evan Rachel Wood’s lifelike robot Dolores Abernathy. The show confronted deeper questions like what it means to be conscious while at the same time giving shocking payoffs, and thrilling drama. The second season promises more chaos as the ending of the first suggested.

The trailer shows Doloers Abernathy talking about the world “they” built together. “Look at this world. This beautiful world.” The shots are of the American Wild West, and insanely beautiful. Piano riffs (a cover of Kanye West’s “Runaway” by the show’s composer Ramin Djawadi) play gently in the background. Cattle are walking on the grasslands, Dolores is riding a horse. Everything looks beatific. And then shot cuts to the world of humans. And the contrast is clear.

“We built this world together. A world where dreams come true. A world where you can be free. But this world is a lie. This world deserves to die. Because this is your world. We’ve lived by your rules long enough. We can save this world. We can burn it to the ground, and from the ashes build a new world. Our world,” Dolores continues.

You can easily glean that the hosts, the androids built for the entertainment, sadism and lust for rich humans won’t suffer any more. They are out in the wide world, having escaped the “Westworld”, the theme park, and aim to take over the world of humans. This is Terminator, but told in a more sophisticated way and actually explains the motivations of the machines. These violent delights have violent ends indeed.

Westworld season 2 premieres on HBO on April 22, 2018.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd