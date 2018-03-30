Westworld season 2 trailer: HBO show promises vengeance for hosts

Westworld season 2 will premiere on April 22. Westworld season 2 will premiere on April 22.

The ending of Westworld season 1 was chaotic and it seemed like season 2 would carry forward that chaos. But no, HBO’s Westworld is not really Terminator. In the first season, it explored questions like nature of reality (that oldest of philosophical dilemmas), artificial consciousness and free will. Season 2 would also seemingly leave lots of room for thinking.

It also appears season 2 would begin in the same fashion as the season 1 – Dolores Abernathy and Arnold Weber conversing in a ‘dream’. But of course, everything has changed. The androids called hosts in the theme park are now conscious and aware of the daily tortures that were inflicted on them by rich guests. Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) is not so trusting and innocent now, and doubts Arnold’s (Jeffrey Wright) assertion that dreams do not mean anything. Indeed, Dolores is eager about getting her vengeance, as are other hosts.

The trailer is set to piano notes of Nirvana’s Heart-Shaped Box and gives a suitably haunted feel to the visuals. The people working with the theme park itself have made a makeshift command centre. The war between humans and machines is on. But are they machines, really? That was the question that most interested me in season 1 – whether it is okay to create beings with artificial consciousness and then use it for your gratification.

I expect season 2 would be pretty exciting and fast-paced, but it would, hopefully, also continue to delve into the mysteries in the Westworld that enchanted so many viewers and sent them scurrying to interpret and discuss with their friends. There are still so many things we do not know much about. Like: Do hosts have a conscience as well as consciousness? Would they murder human children discriminately? The potential to demystify is nearly limitless.

