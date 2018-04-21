Westworld season 2 premiere review: Less chaos, more gore

“Doesn’t look like anything to me.” “Doesn’t look like anything to me.”

HBO’s Westworld begins its second season with the immediate aftermath of the massacre of humans by Evan Rachel Wood’s Dolores Abernathy and other hosts. As those who have seen the first season know, Anthony Hopkins’ Robert Ford helped trigger consciousness inside life-like androids called hosts that are kept to gratify rich humans in Old West-style theme park. Ford died at the end, shot in the head by Dolores. Now, Dolores leads the ‘revolution’, hosts’ rebellion against their human masters. The sweet, optimistic rancher’s daughter is now a ruthless killing machine – quite literally.

The premiere episode largely sets things up and introduces new characters. I really liked the addition of Gustaf Skarsgård (Floki of Vikings) as Karl Strand, Head of Operations at Delos, the company behind the theme park. Ed Harris’s Man in Black remains an absolute delight. He and Bernard are probably our eyes in Westworld. But the Man in Black is a human and is probably the only one happy with the turn of events since, as he puts it himself, “Now, the stakes are real.” He is on another quest, now that the maze is out of consideration. And once again, Lawrence tags along for the adventure. Ah, the old days.

Maeve, the character of Thandie Newton, who was easily one of the best performers last season, was leaving Westworld but turned back at the last moment. Although she perfectly well knows that she is a robot and her memories are unreliable, she still cannot help feeling a yearning for her ‘daughter’. For all she knows, the said daughter does not exist anymore. But she still wants to get to her, and this is why she returns. Is her memory any less real than our memories? This is the question the show will explore through her arc. Also, she and Dolores are not exactly getting along. I suspect there may be a confrontation in the offing.

The second season seems to have strayed away from non-linearity that made the first season so involving in that viewers watched every scene carefully to unravel the show’s many mysteries. Westworld has not done away with flashbacks, mind you, but now the purpose is not huge revelations, but to expand the world of Westworld. Now, the fact that a flashback is a flashback is not hidden for cheap shocks. For instance, that William was the past of the Man in Black came as a slap to viewers who did not pay attention to minor details. Although I have seen only the first episode, I do not think there would be a lot of such moments in this season. Those things work only once and creators know that.

The first episode of Westworld’s season 2 is fairly slow. One does not quite get the ‘chaos’ promised at the end of last season. But obviously, it is too early to judge. There are lots of bloody and grisly scenes, which has become HBO staple. Human engineers crack open a host’s skull to find out the reason why host went ‘crazy’. And it is as disturbing as you would expect.

The showrunners are clearly delineating the differences between the tone of two seasons. The pace in this season is less likely to be as slow as the first one. The things have changed. Hosts are not passive sufferers now. They are deadly, sentient beings bent on revenge against humanity for everything that was inflicted on them. Even aesthetics are different. The disparity between the settings – dusty, brown Old West and clear blacks and whites of command centre – is less defined as hosts’ new-found consciousness has blurred the boundaries.

Westworld season 2 premieres on April 22 on Hotstar and August 24 on Star World.

