Westworld season 2 poster promises chaos

Westworld is one of the most thoughtful science-fiction TV series. A remake of Michael Crichton’s 1973 film of the same name, this HBO series went where its inspiration was too pulpy to tread: into a deeper exploration of artificial consciousness and morality. But it was not just philosophy. It was also thrilling and had lots of shocks. The season 1 of this Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy series sent its fans scurrying to figure out its many mysteries. Next month will see the much-awaited premiere of season 2.

HBO has revealed the poster for season 2 and it is downright spooky. You can see it for yourself below. Previously, Nolan said that while the season 1 was called The Maze, season 2 is The Door. Based on a theme park populated by sentient androids who are used and abused by rich people, only for the cycle to be repeated day after day. At the end of season 1, the androids, called “hosts”, finally took control, due to a virus deliberately spread by one of the co-creators of Westworld, Sir Anthony Hopkins’s Robert Ford.

It would be interesting to see how season 2 deals with the show’s characters. Will it still be set within the confines of the theme park, or will we see the hosts trying to take control of the world?

Westworld season 2 will star Evan Rachel Wood, Thandie Newton, Jeffrey Wright, Ed Harris, Tessa Thompson, James Marsden and others. It will premiere on April 22.

