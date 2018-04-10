Westworld creators want to spoil season 2. Here’s why

Westworld season 2 will premiere on April 22. Westworld season 2 will premiere on April 22.

Westworld is like Game of Thrones in the sense that there are always unfolding mysteries and spoilers which can ruin the entire show for you. Indeed, this is one of the problems Game of Thrones creators have always had. Sometimes scripts leak, sometimes people who have seen a particular, shocking episode share the entire plot summary on social media, and sometimes it is the book readers who do the evil deed.

Westworld season 1 was famous for its complex plot, exploration of many philosophical themes that you rarely see on commercial television. But it was also famous for how much it was discussed online and also how much it was spoiled online. The show is about a theme park wherein lifelike androids populate a huge expanse. Guests, who pay hefty amounts, come and do whatever they want, which includes killing, raping the hosts as the androids are called. The main theme that the first season touched upon was artificial consciousness.

The hosts may be artificial, but they could feel the tortures inflicted on them. There were a lot many shocks towards the end, that included humans that turned out to be androids, and intertwining different timelines. Many viewers were miffed that some trolls posted the details online since they had seen the episode first. Creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy wrote during a Reddit AMA, “If you guys agree, we’re going to post a video that lays out the plot (and twists and turns) of season 2. Everything. The whole sordid thing. Up front.”

‘Theories’ can actually be spoilers, and the line between the two is confusing,” they added. “It’s something we’ve been thinking about since last season. The fans of Game of Thrones, for instance, rallied around and protected the secrets of the narrative in part because they already knew those secrets (through season 5).” Westworld season 2 returns April 22.

