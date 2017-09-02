We are not promoting polygamy through Kya Haal Mr. Panchaal: Producer Vipul D Shah

Kya Haal Mr. Panchaal depicts the story of a man married to five women. Kya Haal Mr. Panchaal depicts the story of a man married to five women.

After making the audience laugh with non-fiction shows Comedy Circus, Comedy Nights Bachao and Comedy Nights Live, Optimystix Productions is back to tickle your funny bones with its daily soap Kya Haal Mr. Panchaal. Launched on Star Bharat, the show depicts the story of a man married to five women, each having one quality that his mother desires in a bahu.

Talking about the concept, producer Vipul D Shah told indianexpress.com, “Comedy comes naturally to us and we have been wanting to do something really different with the saas-bahu angle, and so this idea came up. We want to spread the message that sometimes when you want more, it doesn’t always turn out to be good.”

With polygamy being a crime in India, we asked the producer, whether his show would grab unwanted attention for the same. “We are not promoting polygamy. It’s a positive fantasy based show with doses of humor. It’s a completely fictitious project and I don’t think it will give out any wrong message to the audience.”

When we mentioned how TV serial Pehredaar Piya Ki recently had to face the brunt of playing with the sentiments of people, Vipul said, “To be honest, I really think people tend to judge the book by its cover. You cannot jump to conclusions so soon, at least watch the show regularly for 20 episodes. Social media is filled with anonymous people, so don’t follow any trend blindly but decide for yourself.”

The star cast of Kya Haal Mr. Panchaal includes Radhika Muthukumar, Maninder Singh, Dharti Bhatt, Ojaswi Aroraa and Reena Aggarwal among others. Saying that he wanted relatively new faces for his show, the producer quipped, “We want to connect with the audience through our strong characters and not faces.”

Lastly, talking about the revamp of Life OK to Star Bharat, Vipul said, “I really love the new concept of the channel, ‘Bhula De Darr’. In a time when we are so scared to take risks and experiment, here’a platform that is giving you the freedom to create new things fearlessly. That’s what the new India wants. As for the reach is concerned, I believe that if your content is good and the audience will definitely connect with it.”

Kya Haal Mr. Panchaal airs Monday-Friday, 8 pm.

