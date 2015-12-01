We are always together during our marriage anniversary: Mohit Malik

TV actor Mohit Malik has been married to actress Addite since five years now. This year the loving couple celebrated their wedding anniversary in Goa’s exotic beaches. TV actor Mohit Malik has been married to actress Addite since five years now. This year the loving couple celebrated their wedding anniversary in Goa’s exotic beaches.

TV actor Mohit Malik has been married to actress Addite since five years now. This year the loving couple celebrated their wedding anniversary in Goa’s exotic beaches. “I love Goa,” says Mohit “There are some positive vibes there. The moment you enter Goa, you feel relaxed and calm. It is my favorite destination as well as Addite’s. Every year on our anniversary we take a short break from work and spend time in Goa.”

Before the marriage they have dated for four years. So the nine years of togetherness helped them to create a strong bond. “I think the best way to live with your partner is to make him/her your best friend. When you are friends, the relationship is light and beautiful and has a lot of clarity. Giving each other enough space and trusting also helps a lot. Being from the same industry definitely helps, because we understand each other better. We understand our hectic schedules because at times we have to work at nights or more than 24 hours in a day and sometime getting a leave also is difficult.”

When asked what particular gifts they give each other on anniversary, Mohit replies,”The best gift is that we are always together during our anniversary. We don’t gift particular things. Both of us love travelling so we make sure we celebrate our anniversary in some nice place out of Mumbai.”

