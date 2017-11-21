Watch trailer: Russell Peters plays a clumsy cop in Netflix’s The Indian Detective

The Indian Detective premieres on Netflix on December 19. The Indian Detective premieres on Netflix on December 19.

Canadian comedian Russell Peters is getting a Netflix show soon. He will star in The Indian Detective, a four-part series that also stars Bollywood actor Anupam Kher, William Shatner and Mishqah Parthiephal. Russell Peters, although a stand-up comedian, is no stranger to acting. He has appeared in numerous TV shows and movies, recently The Jungle Book. He also appeared as himself in Jake Gyllenhaal starrer Source Code. But this is the first time he is headlining any kind of dramatic production.

The Indian Detective is about a Canadian policeman Doug D’Mello (played by Peters) who does not seem to be good at his job. His incompetency is regularly mocked by his colleagues (who also make memes on him). He comes to Mumbai to visit his father (Anupam Kher) after being suspended for a month (I am guessing his not being a good cop being one of the reasons). It is in Mumbai, D’Mello finds the mystery that might make him a big name. Oh, and he also comes across a cute neighbour (Mishqah Parthiephal), but is too clumsy and bumbling to woo her. William Shatner plays the bad guy, who might be involved in an international conspiracy.

The trailer, which is provided to Deadline exclusively is, let us be honest, not very good. But the series looks promising. What The Indian Detective looks like is a cross between comedy and suspense and with Russell Peters and Anupam Kher, we can at least expect tonnes of fun and entertainment. The Indian Detective premieres on Netflix on December 19.

