Watch: Sunil Grover aka Rinku Bhabhi’s song ‘Mere Husband Mujhe Pyar Nahi Karte’ will have you ROFL

In the video, Sunil Grover talks about an unromantic husband who stops paying attention to what his wife says after few years of marriage. In the video, Sunil Grover talks about an unromantic husband who stops paying attention to what his wife says after few years of marriage.

Do you like Rinku Bhabhi’s rants about her unromantic husband on The Kapil Sharma Show? If yes, then probably you have got a hilarious treat from the ace-comedian Sunil Grover aka Rinku Bhabhi on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

On Wednesday, Sunil Grover shared with his female fans a special video titled, ‘Mere Husband Mujhe Pyar Nahi Karte’. In the three-minute long video, Sunil is seen dressed as Rinku Bhabhi and the actor puts across the standard problems women face after a few years of marriage. The video begins with Sunil’s trademark dialogue in his peculiar accent, “Zindagi barbaad ho gaya”. As the video plays, the comedian talks about an unromantic husband who stops paying attention to what his wife says after few years of marriage.

More from the world of Entertainment:

Later he goes on to mention how husbands get older much before their age and wives have to give up on their many wishes because of them. Rinku Bhabhi says, “One ki speed se zyada pankha chalao toh inko thand lagta hai (if you increase the speed of the fan, he feels cold).” Also, the visual of the video is in contrast to the audio as we see Rinku Bhabhi’s husband serving her milk and cooking food for her.

Watch the video here:

Just like you are left with tears in your eyes and an aching stomach after seeing Sunil Grover aka Rinku Bhabhi complaining about her husband with a straight face and utter seriousness on Kapil Sharma’s show, the video too will leave you in splits.

Also read | Happy Birthday Sunil Grover: RJ Sud to Gutthi to Rinku bhabhi, his journey has been a laugh fest. Watch videos

Sunil Grover who has now become the face of comedy on Indian television has made his debut on the digital platform with the video. Sunil has not only given his voice but has also written the song which has a relatability factor to it. Interestingly, Sunil Grover also celebrated his 40th birthday on the International Women’s Day.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd