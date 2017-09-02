Watch Social trailer: Rana Daggubati’s web series features him as a badass CEO

Social trailer: Rana Daggubati is an all new avatar. Social trailer: Rana Daggubati is an all new avatar.

Rana Daggubati’s foray into webseries was announced recently, and fans of Baahubali’s Bhalladeva have been waiting to see what he does on this medium. Interestingly, the actor has chosen to be a part of a web series that talks about cyber crimes through an online medium. There is irony hidden here somewhere for sure. The trailer shows us how cyber crimes like data theft, identity theft, bank frauds and sex crimes affect millions of people. This series is also inspired by true stories.

We also see Rana marketing his forum ‘Social’ by inviting people to start socially relevant pages. He says, “The most socially relevant page will be sponsored and mentored by me personally.”

One click can destroy your life. The thrilling trailer from my first Digital Show, #SocialSeries is out! Watch => http://t.co/RpBQt2D0rr — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) September 2, 2017

One page about a missing girl Vaida is created by her brother and his friend who want help from the authorities to find the girl. They feel that when the page goes viral, there will be no way for the authorities to ignore the issue. So, they form a gang that has a hustler, a coder, a techie and a seductress. However, they do not gain the attention of the authority. Someone is sitting back and watching what they are upto. Creepy, isn’t it? “Well, what makes you think you are safe?” is the question raised by this web series.

Is Rana playing the antagonist? It is unclear. However, the web series surely looks interesting enough for us to keep an eye out! The bilingual series will come out on September 8 in Hindi and Telugu on viu.

