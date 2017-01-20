The emotional send-off featured everything from Barack Obama’s first appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show” in 2007 to him honoring Ellen DeGeneres with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in November. The emotional send-off featured everything from Barack Obama’s first appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show” in 2007 to him honoring Ellen DeGeneres with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in November.

To commemorate President Barack Obama’s final day in office, Ellen DeGeneres spent a few minutes of Thursday’s episode of The Ellen Show saying goodbye to him and First Lady Michelle Obama.

Watch Ellen DeGeneres honors Barack Obama with emotional farewell video:

DeGeneres began the segment by thanking POTUS for everything he accomplished during his White House tenure, including legalizing gay marriage. “I want to personally thank him for changing my life,” she said. “I am a legally married woman because of him and so is my wife [Portia de Rossi]. His courage and compassion created equality for everyone. He moved us forward and made more happen in the past eight years than I ever dreamed possible. I love him. I love Michelle.”

She then aired a special tribute montage featuring clips from her many encounters with the First Couple over the years.