Want to go biking from Delhi to Ladakh, says Dance Plus judge Remo D’souza

Choreographer-director Remo D’souza says he loves to travel, and yearns to go on a bike trip to Ladakh from Delhi.”I believe in going a notch higher each year with my passion and aspirations. While I love traveling, my ‘Ek Level Up’ would be to go biking from Delhi to Ladakh. It’s the most beautiful place the whole wide world and it’s my dream to do so since the longest time,” D’souza said in a statement.

D’Souza is coming with third season of his show “Dance +”, and is taking the competition a level up in the show. While talking about the concept of ‘Ek Level Up’, he said: “It is to challenge your abilities and go a level beyond that. Everybody has their own limitations, the idea is to push these boundaries and test our abilities by doing a little more – a level up of the usual things we do.”

The show will air on Star Plus soon. Also, away from the limelight Bollywood star Sridevi’s her younger kid, Khushi Kapoor has already taken her first big step towards realising her ambition. Khushi has auditioned for Star Plus’ dance reality show, Dance Plus, which is judged by choreographer-director Remo D’Souza.

Spotted mostly accompanying her mother and sister, not much had been written about Khushi and her future plans. So, when the teenager came to audition for the show’s third season, no one recognised her.

